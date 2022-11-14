×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: November 14, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Luxury Remains Robust Despite Volatile Markets, Says Richemont

Business

There’s a Known Shortage of Women on Public Boards, but What’s Happening on Private Boards?

Fashion

Why Is Skin In, Again, for Spring 2023

Matteo Marzotto’s MinervaHub Continues to Grow

The investment holding has given a mandate to Rothschild to find a large-sized investor to accompany the group in future acquisitions.

Jato 1991
A Jato 1991 embroidery. DanieleLeonardi

MILAN — MinervaHub SpA, spearheaded by president Matteo Marzotto, is quickly emerging as a leading aggregator of small- and medium-sized makers of components for luxury brands.

As reported, last month, MinervaHub acquired a majority stake in Jato 1991 Srl, which specializes in delicate and sophisticated hand embroideries, working over the years for some of the most established global luxury brands over the years, from Givenchy and Dior to Gucci, Valentino and Lanvin to name a few. On Monday, Marzotto, flanked by partners Franco Prestigiacomo and Gianfranco Piras, revealed MinervaHub has taken control of Gruppo Meccaniche Luciani, which designs and produces molds, socket punches and technical tools for footwear and leather goods of global high-end companies.

Related Galleries

“MinervaHub already comprises 10 companies and we have other operations in mind, all very different but in the high-end sector,” said Marzotto, touting a precise “identity and consistency” of the group, which is investing in new resources, capital expenditures and processes for further development.

“We intend to follow up on this path,” said Prestigiacomo, remarking on group sales that are up 40 percent this year. Pro-forma revenues are expected to amount to 180 million euros in 2022, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of 50 million euros and a net profit margin of 15 percent.

“We have identified 50 companies we want to invest in,” continued Prestigiacomo. Six of these are expected to become part of MinervaHub by the first quarter of 2023, bringing the group to sales of around 300 million euros.

“Italy is full of very interesting companies that are struggling to tackle ESG issues, for example, and these have increasingly become a prerequisite for luxury companies,” he observed.

Investing for the long term and acknowledging the potential of these ventures, Prestigiacomo said MinervaHub has given a mandate to Rothschild to find a large-sized investor to accompany the group in future acquisitions.

MinervaHub was established earlier this year by leading luxury brands to protect a number of Italian manufacturers in the supply chain that help create garments and accessories. It is controlled by private equity fund Xenon VII SCA SICAV — RAIF, managed by partners Prestigiacomo and Piras.

MinervaHub stems from the fusion of XPP Seven and Ambria Holding, which Marzotto formed last year, as reported, taking majority stakes in Italian companies Zeta Catene and Galvanica Formelli, both located in the Arezzo, Tuscany area. Zeta Catene produces more than 2,000 types of chains of shapes, sizes and materials, such as brass and silver, as accessories for bags and shoes. Galvanica Formelli offers metal details, components and galvanic treatments for fashion accessories.

XPP Seven was founded in 2019, and grew to comprise Koverlux (based outside Bergamo); Quake (near Vicenza); Sp Plast Creating (Fermo) and Zuma Pelli Pregiate (Pisa). Koverlux is a leader in surface finishing for the fashion and accessories business, touted by Marzotto as the only company able to apply multiple finishes, from lacquering to flocking or engraving, to a single object. Quake is a specialist in automatic embroideries; SP Plast deals with the transformation of plastic materials, mold design and construction and product engineering, and Zuma is a tannery specialized in precious hides.

The partners noted that other investors are also working to protect Italy’s supply chain, but MinervaHub is unique as it is taking control of companies that make components. Their owners have been re-investing in MinervaHub.

“I see MinervaHub as a club with entrepreneurs at the center,” said Jacopo Giuseppe Tonelli, who founded Jato with her mother Giorgina Rapezzi. “The world changes, but we need to bring forward our made in Italy production. In any case, the priority is to be at the service of creativity.” Jato has a stunning archive of 12,000 pieces.

Marzotto, who first worked with Jato when he was helming Valentino, underscored the relevance of personal relationships. “It’s difficult to plan personal chemistry,” he said.

Piras also trumpeted the expertise of the entrepreneurs behind the companies as the perfect marriage with the resources and financial muscle of MinervaHub.

“The fact that the entrepreneurs decide to reinvest in MinervaHub is not banal, as they not only invest in their own company but in the whole group, opening up to extraordinary synergies and an incredible competitive advantage,” said Marzotto, noting for example that MinervaHub has recently generated three new trademarks.

The group comprises 720 employees at the moment and caters to a portfolio of around 1,000 clients.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Matteo Marzotto's MinervaHub Holding Continues to Grow

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Matteo Marzotto's MinervaHub Holding Continues to Grow

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Matteo Marzotto's MinervaHub Holding Continues to Grow

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Matteo Marzotto's MinervaHub Holding Continues to Grow

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Matteo Marzotto's MinervaHub Holding Continues to Grow

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Matteo Marzotto's MinervaHub Holding Continues to Grow

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Matteo Marzotto's MinervaHub Holding Continues to Grow

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Matteo Marzotto's MinervaHub Holding Continues to Grow

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Matteo Marzotto's MinervaHub Holding Continues to Grow

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Matteo Marzotto's MinervaHub Holding Continues to Grow

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Matteo Marzotto's MinervaHub Holding Continues to Grow

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Matteo Marzotto's MinervaHub Holding Continues to Grow

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Matteo Marzotto's MinervaHub Holding Continues to Grow

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Matteo Marzotto's MinervaHub Holding Continues to Grow

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Matteo Marzotto's MinervaHub Holding Continues to Grow

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Matteo Marzotto's MinervaHub Holding Continues to Grow

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Matteo Marzotto's MinervaHub Holding Continues to Grow

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Matteo Marzotto's MinervaHub Holding Continues to Grow

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Matteo Marzotto's MinervaHub Holding Continues to Grow

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Matteo Marzotto's MinervaHub Holding Continues to Grow

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Matteo Marzotto's MinervaHub Holding Continues to Grow

Hot Summer Bags

Matteo Marzotto's MinervaHub Holding Continues to Grow

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Matteo Marzotto's MinervaHub Holding Continues to Grow

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Matteo Marzotto's MinervaHub Holding Continues to Grow

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Matteo Marzotto's MinervaHub Holding Continues to Grow

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Matteo Marzotto's MinervaHub Holding Continues to Grow

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Matteo Marzotto's MinervaHub Holding Continues to Grow

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Matteo Marzotto's MinervaHub Holding Continues to Grow

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Matteo Marzotto's MinervaHub Holding Continues to Grow

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Matteo Marzotto's MinervaHub Holding Continues to Grow

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Matteo Marzotto's MinervaHub Holding Continues to Grow

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Matteo Marzotto's MinervaHub Holding Continues to Grow

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Matteo Marzotto's MinervaHub Holding Continues to Grow

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Matteo Marzotto's MinervaHub Holding Continues to Grow

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Matteo Marzotto's MinervaHub Holding Continues to Grow

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Matteo Marzotto's MinervaHub Holding Continues to Grow

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Matteo Marzotto's MinervaHub Holding Continues to Grow

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Matteo Marzotto's MinervaHub Holding Continues to Grow

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Matteo Marzotto's MinervaHub Holding Continues to Grow

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Matteo Marzotto's MinervaHub Holding Continues to Grow

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Matteo Marzotto's MinervaHub Holding Continues to Grow

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Matteo Marzotto's MinervaHub Holding Continues to Grow

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad