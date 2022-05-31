Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: May 31, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

California Calling: Jenni Kayne on Path to IPO With New Home, Beauty, Hospitality Projects

Men's

What’s Selling in Men’s? Zegna, Rick Owens, Johnnie-O and More

Accessories

Tiffany’s New Paris Pop-up Has Something Old ⁠— and Something Blue

Missguided Falls Into Administration, Seeks Buyer to Take Over

It's been reported that Boohoo, JD Sports, Shein and Frasers Group showed interest, but a deal has not been reached.

Sofia Richie and Nitin Passi, founder
Sofia Richie and Nitin Passi, founder of Missguided. OGUT/STAR MAX/IPx/AP

The Manchester-based fast-fashion e-tailer Missguided fell into administration earlier this week as it was unable to pay back creditors.

Missguided appointed Teneo Financial Advisory as administrator on Monday after a winding-up petition was issued by its suppliers, which are owed millions by the former sponsor of the hit reality TV show “Love Island.”

Last month Missguided asked Teneo to explore strategic options for the business, including a possible sale, but a deal could not be reached, even though companies including Boohoo, JD Sports, Asos, Asda, Shein and Frasers Group showed interest.

At the same time, Nitin Passi, founder of Missguided, stepped down as chief executive officer, but remains on the e-tailer’s holding company board after navigating Missguided through its recent fundraising and strategic review.

Related Galleries

Gavin Maher, managing director at Teneo, said: “As we continue to see, the retail trading environment in the U.K. remains extremely challenging. The joint administrators will now seek to conclude a sale of the business and assets, for which there continues to be a high level of interest from a number of strategic buyers. We thank all employees and other key stakeholders for their support at this difficult time.”

It’s estimated that more than 140 of Missguided’s 330 employees are at risk of redundancy, while The Guardian reported that more than 80 people had been let go immediately.

An employment law team at Aticus Law later revealed that it has already been in contact with a number of Missguided’s employees as they prepare to sue the company over poorly managed redundancy claims.

Once a British success story, with a highly entertaining four-part documentary titled “Inside Missguided: Made in Manchester” made to reveal the highs and lows of the brand, Missguided has fallen behind compared to competitors like Boohoo and Asos in recent years, and faced a series of supply chain challenges.

Last year the brand received a major cash injection, which included debt and the acquisition of 50 percent of Missguided’s equity, from Alteri Investors, the owner of British bed specialist Bensons for Beds, German women’s brand CBR Fashion and multichannel retailer Versandhaus Walz, to save the company from collapsing.

Missguided will continue to trade while Teneo seeks to sell off the assets.

Missguided Falls Into Administration, Seeks Buyer

Hot Summer Bags

Missguided Falls Into Administration, Seeks Buyer

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Missguided Falls Into Administration, Seeks Buyer

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Missguided Falls Into Administration, Seeks Buyer

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Missguided Falls Into Administration, Seeks Buyer

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Missguided Falls Into Administration, Seeks Buyer

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Missguided Falls Into Administration, Seeks Buyer

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Missguided Falls Into Administration, Seeks Buyer

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Missguided Falls Into Administration, Seeks Buyer

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Missguided Falls Into Administration, Seeks Buyer

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Missguided Falls Into Administration, Seeks Buyer

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Missguided Falls Into Administration, Seeks Buyer

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Missguided Falls Into Administration, Seeks Buyer

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Missguided Falls Into Administration, Seeks Buyer

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Missguided Falls Into Administration, Seeks Buyer

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Missguided Falls Into Administration, Seeks Buyer

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Missguided Falls Into Administration, Seeks Buyer

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Missguided Falls Into Administration, Seeks Buyer

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Missguided Falls Into Administration, Seeks Buyer

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Missguided Falls Into Administration, Seeks Buyer

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Missguided Falls Into Administration, Seeks Buyer

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Missguided Falls Into Administration, Seeks Buyer

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Missguided Falls Into Administration, Seeks Buyer

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Missguided Falls Into Administration, Seeks Buyer

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Missguided Falls Into Administration, Seeks Buyer

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Missguided Falls Into Administration, Seeks Buyer

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Missguided Falls Into Administration, Seeks Buyer

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Missguided Falls Into Administration, Seeks Buyer

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Missguided Falls Into Administration, Seeks Buyer

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Missguided Falls Into Administration, Seeks Buyer

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Missguided Falls Into Administration, Seeks Buyer

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Missguided Falls Into Administration, Seeks Buyer

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Missguided Falls Into Administration, Seeks Buyer

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Missguided Falls Into Administration, Seeks Buyer

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Missguided Falls Into Administration, Seeks Buyer

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Missguided Falls Into Administration, Seeks Buyer

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Missguided Falls Into Administration, Seeks Buyer

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Missguided Falls Into Administration, Seeks Buyer

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Missguided Falls Into Administration, Seeks Buyer

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Missguided Falls Into Administration, Seeks Buyer

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

Missguided Falls Into Administration, Seeks Buyer

Video: NYFW Spring 2020 Trends and Highlights So Far

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad