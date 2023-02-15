Moët Hennessy to Acquire Majority Stake in Minuty Wine Estate

CHEERS TO THAT: Moët Hennessy, the wines and spirits division of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, announced Wednesday it has entered a strategic alliance with French wine producers Minuty.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed but include a provision for the acquisition of a majority stake of the French estate. Its current directors and partners Jean-Etienne and François Matton, descendents of the founder of the French wine estate, will continue to manage the company.

Created in the latter half of the 19th century and acquired by Matton’s ancestor Gabriel Farnet in 1936, the Minuty estate is located in the hillsides of the Saint-Tropez peninsula. It is most famous for its Château Minuty rosé wine and is distributed in some 100 countries. According to the company, it sold 9 million bottles worldwide in 2022.

In addition to its famous rosé, the estate also produces red and white Côte de Provence wines, sold under the Minuty Prestige and Minuty M wines.

Minuty’s rosé wines Courtesy of Minuty

Philippe Schaus, chairman and chief executive of Moët Hennessy, described Minuty as “one of the world’s leaders in Rosé de Provence” in a statement announcing the deal he characterized as “a new step in the relationship of trust built over the last two years between the group and the Matton family, through the distribution of their wines in the Asia-Pacific region.”

“This alliance, driven by strong export demand, will strengthen the development of Minuty wines internationally, benefitting the entire Rosé de Provence category,” the executive continued.

Minuty directors and partners Jean-Etienne and François Matton stated their delight in a deal built around a “common passion for exceptional wines and respect for know-how passed down through generations” that would allow the “estate to benefit from the strength of a major international group while ensuring the continuity of the heritage and traditions of Château Minuty.”

This reinforces the group’s presence in Provence, where it already acquired a stake in the Château d’Esclans vinyards in 2019. Last year, the French luxury conglomerate also acquired Napa and Sonoma-based Joseph Phelps Vineyards in the U.S.