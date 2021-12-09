Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: December 8, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Von Maur: A Family Business With Tradition, Service and 150 Years of History

Fashion

Balenciaga RTW Fall 2022

Beauty

L’Oréal Acquiring Youth to the People

A New Fund Called Iris Will Back Brands That Foster Health, Happiness

Iris wants to build "a diverse and curated portfolio" of 10 to 15 "world-class modern consumer brands," and is writing initial checks of up to 10 million euros.

Montse Suarez and Inés Ures of
Montse Suarez and Inés Ures of Iris, a new investment fund based in Barcelona. Courtesy image

LONDON — Investor Montse Suarez spotted a gap in the market and is looking to fill it with a fund that plans to back consumer brands and tech companies that support “healthier, happier and more convenient lives.”

Suarez has launched Iris Ventures, the investment adviser of Iris Fund I, a thematic fund targeting European and U.S. high-growth customer-centric brands and tech-enabled companies across sectors including health, wellness, family, lifestyle, beauty, nutrition, education, daily tech and modern commerce.

The aim is to invest in “the next generation” of brands that are “excelling in the intersection of community, branding, innovation and technology,” and to fill a gap in early-stage growth.

Iris bills itself as “a new investment avenue for passionate, authentic, and purpose-driven founders who have an intimate understanding of the modern consumer — whomever that consumer may be.”

Iris, which is based in Barcelona, wants to invest in companies that fall between seed-stage generalist venture capital funds and late growth, buy-out consumer funds. According to Suarez, these companies often struggle to find “the right investment partner with the right brand-building, operational and investment experience.”

Inés Uers and Montse Suarez of Iris, a new fund based in Barcelona.
Inés Uers and Montse Suarez of Iris, a new fund based in Barcelona.

Iris’ aim is to build a diverse, curated portfolio of 10 to 15 “world-class modern consumer brands,” and will be writing initial checks of up to 10 million euros. Iris has a pipeline of planned investments and intends to announce its first ones in early 2022.

Suarez, whose title is founder and managing partner at Iris Ventures, said founder-entrepreneurs operating at the intersection of community, branding, innovation and technology “shouldn’t have to compromise between a generalist tech fund and a local consumer fund.”

She believes there is a clear gap in the market, “especially in Europe, and we are here to fill it in, with capital and expertise. Ultimately, we are backing crowd-pleasing brands that enhance the lives of modern consumers,” across the generations.

Inés Ures, partner at Iris Ventures, believes there is “a generation of culturally relevant brands that put the customer and their communities first, and leverage technology, data and marketing to reach and engage them. We understand inherently the blend of ingredients needed to build future global champions.”

Iris has teamed with the Spanish management company Altamar Private Equity, part of the Altamar CAM Partners group, and has reached the first close of its 100 million euros target from a broad base of backers, including blue chip family offices, high profile investors and founders with a prior track record in the space.

Altamar CAM Partners S.L., is an independent private markets asset manager in Europe, investing globally in private equity, venture, real estate, infrastructure and private credit, providing investment solutions to institutions, family offices and private individuals.

It will manage the fund through its Spanish management company Altamar Private Equity.

Suarez has more than 20 years of investing experience: She previously launched Walgreens Boots Alliance’s corporate venture fund, and co-founded London-based fund Vaultier7, which she continues to manage.

She spent the first part of her career at Morgan Stanley advising on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets for retail, consumer, tech and luxury goods companies.

As reported, Vaultier7’s aim is to invest in “exceptional founders behind modern consumer brands.” It has taken stakes in companies including Vestiaire Collective, Little Spoon, Gisou, Axel Arigato, 111Skin and Aromatherapy Associates.

Ures joins from Deliveroo where she was global chief marketing officer and has experience in scaling global consumer-tech companies. She was also chief customer officer at Treatwell, the pan-European hair and beauty marketplace.

A New Fund Called Iris Will

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

A New Fund Called Iris Will

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

A New Fund Called Iris Will

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

A New Fund Called Iris Will

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

A New Fund Called Iris Will

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

A New Fund Called Iris Will

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

A New Fund Called Iris Will

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

A New Fund Called Iris Will

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

A New Fund Called Iris Will

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

A New Fund Called Iris Will

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

A New Fund Called Iris Will

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

A New Fund Called Iris Will

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

A New Fund Called Iris Will

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

A New Fund Called Iris Will

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

A New Fund Called Iris Will

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

A New Fund Called Iris Will

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

A New Fund Called Iris Will

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

A New Fund Called Iris Will

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

A New Fund Called Iris Will

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

A New Fund Called Iris Will

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
A New Fund Called Iris Will

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

A New Fund Called Iris Will

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

A New Fund Called Iris Will

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

A New Fund Called Iris Will

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

A New Fund Called Iris Will

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

A New Fund Called Iris Will

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

A New Fund Called Iris Will

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

A New Fund Called Iris Will

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

A New Fund Called Iris Will

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

A New Fund Called Iris Will

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

A New Fund Called Iris Will

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

A New Fund Called Iris Will

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

A New Fund Called Iris Will

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

A New Fund Called Iris Will

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

A New Fund Called Iris Will

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

A New Fund Called Iris Will

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

A New Fund Called Iris Will

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad