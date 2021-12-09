A New Fund Called Iris Will Back Brands That Foster Health, Happiness

LONDON — Investor Montse Suarez spotted a gap in the market and is looking to fill it with a fund that plans to back consumer brands and tech companies that support “healthier, happier and more convenient lives.” Suarez has launched Iris Ventures, the investment adviser of Iris Fund I, a thematic fund targeting European and U.S. high-growth customer-centric brands and tech-enabled companies across sectors including health, wellness, family, lifestyle, beauty, nutrition, education, daily tech and modern commerce.

The aim is to invest in “the next generation” of brands that are “excelling in the intersection of community, branding, innovation and technology,” and to fill a gap in early-stage growth.

Iris bills itself as “a new investment avenue for passionate, authentic, and purpose-driven founders who have an intimate understanding of the modern consumer — whomever that consumer may be.”

Iris, which is based in Barcelona, wants to invest in companies that fall between seed-stage generalist venture capital funds and late growth, buy-out consumer funds. According to Suarez, these companies often struggle to find “the right investment partner with the right brand-building, operational and investment experience.”

Inés Uers and Montse Suarez of Iris, a new fund based in Barcelona.