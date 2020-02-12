MILAN – Permira made it to the finish line. The private equity fund has succeeded in buying Golden Goose, WWD has learned. The price was pegged at 1.28 billion euros.

As reported last month, market sources told WWD that negotiations over the Italian brand had accelerated and a sale could have been finalized as early as mid-February. Two private equity funds — Permira and Advent — were said to be neck-and-neck in securing the deal to buy the Italian brand from the owner, the Carlyle Europe Buyout fund.