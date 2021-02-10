Pierre Mallevays, a prominent figure on Europe’s luxury M&A scene, has joined Stanhope Capital Group as co-head of its merchant banking department.

Founder and managing parter of London-based Savigny Partners, a financial advisory firm, Mallevays is to team with Nigel Spray to spearhead Stanhope’s expansion in M&A and capital markets.

A Frenchman, Mallevays founded Savigny Partners in 2005 and has worked with the likes of Lanvin, Celine, Christian Lacroix, Byredo, Le Labo, Delvaux, Robert Clergerie and Tom Dixon. Before that, he was director of acquisitions at LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton and helped spearhead the buying spree — particularly in watches and beauty — that helped build it into the world’s largest luxury goods group.

Stanhope bills itself as one of the world’s leading independent wealth management and advisory groups, overseeing $24 billion in client assets from six offices: London, Geneva, Paris, New York, Philadelphia and Palm Beach.

Its merchant banking department advises clients on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures and capital raising of debt and equity. It has been active in media, agribusiness, technology and mining, recently advising the leading shareholder of Teranga Gold on its $5 billion merger with listed Canadian gold mining firm Endeavor.

Stanhope chief executive officer Daniel Pinto, who founded the firm in 2004, said Mallevays and Spray, co-head of merchant banking, would help “serve entrepreneurs across their needs, from the management of their liquid wealth to the sourcing and execution of strategic transactions in their core businesses.”

Spray joined Stanhope in 2017 and was formerly head of Kleinwort Benson’s merchant banking business.

Mallevays said he would apply his deal experience and knowledge of the consumer and luxury sectors to “capitalize on the group’s extensive network of business owners and entrepreneurs to better serve our clients and create interesting investment opportunities.”

In an interview, he noted Stanhope is “able to provide very complete investment management solutions to their clients.”

Last November, Stanhope Capital Group merged with U.S.-based FWM Holdings, owner of Forbes Family Trust, LGL, AM Global and Optima.

