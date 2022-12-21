×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: December 21, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Newsmaker of the Year: Pietro Beccari

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Magliano Gets Investment, Commercial Backing

Business

Loretta Caponi Expands Home Collection, Business in U.S.

No. 9: Let’s Make a Deal 

Richemont and Farfetch announced their long-awaited deal to create a super-platform for fashion and luxury brands and to rev up the online businesses of brands including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels and Chloé.

By
Samantha Conti, Evan Clark
Plus Icon
YNAP Multibrand Online Stores.
YNAP Multibrand Online Stores. Courtesy Photo

It was the year that Richemont moved on. 

After years of carrying the loss-making Yoox Net-a-porter Group and listening to analysts and shareholders bemoan its drag on Compagnie Financière Richemont’s balance sheet, Johann Rupert finally struck a deal to sell a majority stake to Farfetch and Alabbar. 

The complex deal will see the Richemont chairman realize his dream of transforming YNAP into a neutral, industry-wide platform, with no controlling shareholder. It will also shift toward a hybrid model with help from Farfetch Platform Solutions, a white label tech service for retailers of every size and scale.

Related Galleries

As part of the package, FPS will give the Richemont-owned Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Chloé and other brands the digital firepower to improve their omnichannel client experience. Richemont brands will also open e-concessions on the Farfetch Marketplace. 

“It was never Richemont’s dream, or intention, to own an online business,” said Rupert, adding that the luxury group originally took full control of YNAP because its former shareholders had wanted to sell their stakes. 

Rupert said the planned sale of YNAP to Farfetch will allow Richemont “to deliver on its global digital strategy” and, at the same time, “focus on what it does best.” He said the plan is to continue building brand equity at the company’s luxury maisons, without having to worry about running a digital business. 

The deal with Farfetch, he declared, will be “transformative for all of luxury and not for a select few. It will transform big and small companies throughout Europe” by allowing them to set up shop with help from tech-savvy Farfetch. 

As for Farfetch, founder and chief executive officer José Neves said Farfetch’s tech will be “a game-changer for Richemont’s brands and allow them to operate in a hybrid marketplace that is open to the entire industry.”

The deal, he added, will double the gross merchandise value of Farfetch. 

Both companies’ shares rose in the wake of the announcement on Aug. 24 and the same analysts who’d been lamenting YNAP’s lack of profitability gave the deal a thumbs-up. 

Luca Solca of Bernstein said the alliance was a boon for Platform Solutions, which has become the backbone of the Farfetch business. 

“We like FPS because it allows Farfetch to square the circle of achieving fast gross merchandise value growth while improving its bottom line. The YNAP deal appears as a major win for Farfetch, as it adds almost $3 billion of extra GMV, from YNAP, and from the participating Richemont brands,” wrote Solca.  

In addition, he said that having megabrands such as Cartier in the Marketplace will help Farfetch generate much needed traffic. 

“Megabrands can generate traffic for their own [websites] which is preferable for them, both in terms of economics and data. For Farfetch, having some of the best hard luxury brands could snowball smaller brands to join its Marketplace, too. It could lift [Farfetch’s] prospects in jewelry and watches even if hard luxury will not be as supportive as beauty or fashion in terms of consumer frequency of visit,” said Bernstein.  

Neves agreed.

“The launch of the Richemont maisons’ e-concessions on the Farfetch Marketplace is a step change in our strategy for hard luxury, which represents more than 20 percent of the luxury industry globally, but just 3 percent of Farfetch sales, and is an area where we see much stronger customer demand relative to the supply we have had to date,” he said just after the deal was revealed in August.

Analysts also liked the look of the deal from Richemont’s end.

RBC Europe described the deal as “long-awaited” and “positive from Richemont’s perspective” in terms of earnings before interest and taxes margin gains. “It also enables the Richemont portfolio to return to a pureplay luxury group,” which the bank said could increase the value of its shares in relation to competitors such as LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton and Hermès International. 

Although activist shareholder Bluebell Capital Partners did not publicly comment on the YNAP deal, it had been agitating for Richemont to off-load the e-tailer and focus exclusively on hard luxury.  

As Rupert was brokering the deal with Farfetch, he was also fending off Bluebell, which had wanted to make a slew of changes to the way Richemont operates and install one of its founders, Francesco Trapani, on the board. 

At the Richemont annual general meeting in early September, shareholders voted against Trapani, and against a series of proposals aimed at giving holders of Richemont’s publicly traded “A” shares a bigger voice. 

The deal with Farfetch is multilayered and will take years to play out. The partners are awaiting antitrust approval, which is expected to take up to one year. The initial stage is expected to complete before the end of calendar year 2023. 

Farfetch and Alabbar, Richemont and Farfetch’s long-standing partner in the Gulf States, have agreed to acquire 47.5 percent and 3.2 percent, respectively, of YNAP, leaving Richemont holding 49.3 percent.  

In exchange, Richemont will receive Farfetch shares, expected to represent 12 to 13 percent of Farfetch’s issued share capital.  

YNAP will adopt Farfetch Platform Solutions while the individual Richemont brands will adopt Farfetch’s technology “to achieve efficiency, flexibility and speed in addressing our clients’ needs, getting our products to the right place, at the right time, and in a seamless manner,” Richemont said. 

But getting out of YNAP didn’t have its financial consequences for Richemont. In its fiscal first half ended Sept. 30, Richemont booked a 2.9 billion euro loss from discontinued operations following a 2.7 billion euro, noncash writedown of YNAP net assets.

Ahead of the proposed deconsolidation, Richemont has reclassified YNAP as a “discontinued operation” on its books. 

Although the public markets largely applauded the deal, Farfetch still has its work cut out and will need to convince Wall Street of its retail proposition and growth prospects. 

Farfetch’s Capital Markets Day earlier this month, its first since going public in 2018, was the beginning of that process.

He presented his company as a collection of three connected businesses: Platform Solutions providing e-commerce capabilities third parties; the Marketplace connecting buyers and sellers via e-commerce, and the New Guards Group developing brands. 

“We have absolutely built the global platform for luxury and we have a clear leadership position in the space,” Neves said.  

“Farfetch is at the tipping point. We’re at the point where we’re going to start to leverage the investments of the past 14 years to continue on the path of growth, profitable growth and cash flow generation. And today is all about providing clarity to you on the building blocks of that road map,” he added.

Farfetch said by 2025 its gross merchandise value will be $10 billion, with an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization margin of 10 percent. Platform Solutions will account for $4.3 billion of GMV and is expected to drive an EBITDA margin of about 20 percent. That’s huge compared with the Farfetch Marketplace division, which is set to generate an EBITDA margin of about 5 percent.  

But the projection spooked investors, whose first reaction was to send shares of the company down 35 percent. In mid-December Farfetch was trading down 85 percent since the start of the year at around $4.66. 

Farfetch has become something of a “show me” stock.  

Ike Boruchow, an analyst at Wells Fargo, believes that the company will be a winner in the longer term. He said the projects offered up during Capital Markets day was “management ‘ripping off the Band-Aid’ and resetting growth expectations, while at the same time laying out a plan that leads to fairly compelling growth/profitability aspirations. All in, we remain very bullish on the story, but acknowledge bulls are going to need duration.…The stock is simply in a bad spot and any real inflection is at least 12 months away.” 

That inflection, if it comes, should coincide with phase one of the YNAP deal, and could open a new chapter of growth for Farfetch. 

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

In 2022 Richemont, Farfetch Announced a Supercharged Digital Platform

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

In 2022 Richemont, Farfetch Announced a Supercharged Digital Platform

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

In 2022 Richemont, Farfetch Announced a Supercharged Digital Platform

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

In 2022 Richemont, Farfetch Announced a Supercharged Digital Platform

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

In 2022 Richemont, Farfetch Announced a Supercharged Digital Platform

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

In 2022 Richemont, Farfetch Announced a Supercharged Digital Platform

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

In 2022 Richemont, Farfetch Announced a Supercharged Digital Platform

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

In 2022 Richemont, Farfetch Announced a Supercharged Digital Platform

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

In 2022 Richemont, Farfetch Announced a Supercharged Digital Platform

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

In 2022 Richemont, Farfetch Announced a Supercharged Digital Platform

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

In 2022 Richemont, Farfetch Announced a Supercharged Digital Platform

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

In 2022 Richemont, Farfetch Announced a Supercharged Digital Platform

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

In 2022 Richemont, Farfetch Announced a Supercharged Digital Platform

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

In 2022 Richemont, Farfetch Announced a Supercharged Digital Platform

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

In 2022 Richemont, Farfetch Announced a Supercharged Digital Platform

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

In 2022 Richemont, Farfetch Announced a Supercharged Digital Platform

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

In 2022 Richemont, Farfetch Announced a Supercharged Digital Platform

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

In 2022 Richemont, Farfetch Announced a Supercharged Digital Platform

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

In 2022 Richemont, Farfetch Announced a Supercharged Digital Platform

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

In 2022 Richemont, Farfetch Announced a Supercharged Digital Platform

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

In 2022 Richemont, Farfetch Announced a Supercharged Digital Platform

Hot Summer Bags

In 2022 Richemont, Farfetch Announced a Supercharged Digital Platform

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

In 2022 Richemont, Farfetch Announced a Supercharged Digital Platform

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

In 2022 Richemont, Farfetch Announced a Supercharged Digital Platform

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

In 2022 Richemont, Farfetch Announced a Supercharged Digital Platform

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

In 2022 Richemont, Farfetch Announced a Supercharged Digital Platform

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

In 2022 Richemont, Farfetch Announced a Supercharged Digital Platform

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

In 2022 Richemont, Farfetch Announced a Supercharged Digital Platform

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

In 2022 Richemont, Farfetch Announced a Supercharged Digital Platform

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

In 2022 Richemont, Farfetch Announced a Supercharged Digital Platform

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

In 2022 Richemont, Farfetch Announced a Supercharged Digital Platform

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

In 2022 Richemont, Farfetch Announced a Supercharged Digital Platform

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

In 2022 Richemont, Farfetch Announced a Supercharged Digital Platform

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

In 2022 Richemont, Farfetch Announced a Supercharged Digital Platform

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

In 2022 Richemont, Farfetch Announced a Supercharged Digital Platform

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

In 2022 Richemont, Farfetch Announced a Supercharged Digital Platform

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

In 2022 Richemont, Farfetch Announced a Supercharged Digital Platform

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

In 2022 Richemont, Farfetch Announced a Supercharged Digital Platform

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

In 2022 Richemont, Farfetch Announced a Supercharged Digital Platform

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

In 2022 Richemont, Farfetch Announced a Supercharged Digital Platform

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

In 2022 Richemont, Farfetch Announced a Supercharged Digital Platform

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

In 2022 Richemont, Farfetch Announced a Supercharged Digital Platform

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad