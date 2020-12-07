LONDON — Bodywear brand Ron Dorff has received a 4 million euro investment from Puma Private Equity, the private equity division of Puma Investments.

The investment will support Ron Dorff’s growth strategy and further expansion into the U.S. market, following encouraging sales, notably online in 2020 despite COVID-19 disruptions.

Rupert West, managing director of Puma Private Equity, said, “Ron Dorff is a very exciting brand with ambitious growth plans, and we are delighted to help them enter the next phase of their success. Whilst 2020 has been an extremely challenging year, Puma Private Equity has remained an active investor as we continue to uncover fantastic innovation and potential amongst U.K. SMEs.”

Claus Lindorff, cofounder and chief executive officer of Ron Dorff, added that the investment “will allow us to continue to share our passion for what we do best — providing customers with the leading premium bodywear product in the market — whilst enabling our geographic expansion over the coming years.”

Founded in 2012 with an online store, and opening a physical store in Paris in 2013, Ron Dorff said it combines Swedish functionality with French style, and offers premium sportswear, homeware, underwear and swimwear for both men and women, with prices ranging from $475 for a cashmere sweatshirt to $42 for boxer briefs from its essential collection.

The brand opened stores in London in 2016 and Berlin in 2019. It now has a network of more than 70 wholesale partners globally, while its e-commerce ships to 80-plus countries worldwide.

The brand counts Michael Fassbender, Orlando Bloom and Alexander Skarsgard, amongst others, as brand ambassadors.

Puma Private Equity is a provider of growth capital to small and medium-sized businesses across all sectors and regions of the U.K., and partnering with management teams to accelerate growth and help businesses achieve their potential.