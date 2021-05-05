As part of its expansion strategy amid rapid e-commerce growth, Ruby Has said it acquired Boss Logistics. It’s Ruby Has’ second acquisition in the past year.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Both companies are located in Louisville, Ky. Ruby Has offers “enterprise-level services to direct-to-consumer brands,” and positions itself in the market as a brand partner that provides a full suite of fulfillment solutions, including same-day shipping, order and inventory management, subscription box services and returns management.

Rafael Zakinov, founder and chief executive officer of Ruby Has, said as the company continues “on our path of rapid organic growth, acquisitions are a key part of our expansion strategy to deliver additional value, capacity and quality to e-commerce fulfillment. This acquisition adds to our ongoing rapid growth and also brings us the specialized capabilities of Boss Logistics in Kentucky.”

Ruby Has’ acquisition is part of a growth plan that includes an additional fulfillment facility in Kentucky and doubling the size of its facilities in Las Vegas and in Toronto. The company has distribution centers in New York, California, Nevada, New Jersey, Kentucky and Ontario.

Ruby Has’ other acquisition was EasyPost Fulfillment Services, based in Bay Shore, N.Y. Terms of that deal were not disclosed, but the company said in a statement that the acquisition “gives Ruby Has a national footprint in the U.S. covering both coasts as well as the Midwest and expands the company’s capacity by 25 percent in addition to their existing capabilities in Canada.”