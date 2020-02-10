By  on February 10, 2020

Safilo Group has purchased a majority stake in the affordable eyewear brand Privé Revaux for $67.5 million.

The Italian company bought a 61.34 percent interest, while founder David Schottenstein retains 15.5 percent of the equity, and his celebrity partners Jamie Foxx, Hailee Steinfeld and Ashley Benson, along with senior management and certain other investors, hold the remainder.

