By  on February 10, 2020

Safilo has purchased a majority stake in the affordable eyewear brand, Privé Revaux, founded by David Schottenstein.

The Italian company bought a 61 percent interest and Schottenstein and his celebrity partners, Jamie Foxx, Hailee Steinfeld and Ashley Benson, will retain 39 percent ownership.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers