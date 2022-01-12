Sequoia Capital China Snatches South Korean Brand We11done

LONDON – Sequoia Capital China has acquired a majority stake in South Korean brand We11done, the in-house brand of Korean concept store Rare Market.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The two founders, Jessica Jung and Dami Kwon, who is South Korean singer G-Dragon’s sister, retain a significant stake in the company and will continue to lead the brand’s artistic direction. Private equity fund Mirabaud Lifestyle Impact & Innovation will become a minority shareholder in the brand.

Michel Dyens & Co. served as the financial adviser in the transaction.

With Sequoia Capital China’s support, We11done plans to accelerate its direct-to-consumer business in China, Europe, and the U.S.

Angelica Cheung, venture partner at Sequoia Capital China and founding editor of Vogue China, said that following the firm’s investments in Ami and Ssense, the partnership with We11done “demonstrates our commitment to supporting visionary founders in fashion internationally with a unique attitude that speaks to youth everywhere around the world.”

“Under the leadership of Jessica and Dami, We11done excels in combining subtle Asian aesthetics with vibrant international expressions, which has made them a leading fashion player, part of the surge of Korean creativity that is capturing a global audience,” she added.

Jung and Kwon said that they are confident that “this partnership will strengthen our voice in expressing We11done’s passion and uncanny sense of fashion to the wider world.”

The Chinese arm of the American venture capital firm has been doubling down on fashion and lifestyle investments since Cheung joined from Vogue China in Feb 2021.

At the time, Cheung said she will focus on the fashion, lifestyle and entertainment sectors, supporting “the new generation of Chinese innovation and international brands expanding into China, but with a much wider scope.”

