By  on January 28, 2020

MILAN — Negotiations over Golden Goose have accelerated and a sale could be finalized as early as mid-February, according to market sources.

Two private equity funds — Permira and Advent — are said to be neck-and-neck in securing the deal to buy the Italian brand from the current owner, the Carlyle Europe Buyout fund.

