Ted Baker Sales Talks Stall after Preferred Buyer Walks Away

LONDON – The board of Ted Baker said that its preferred buyer for the company has ceased undertaking due diligence, and “did not intend to proceed” with an offer.

Although the board never named the company that it had picked for exclusive talks, it was thought to be Authentic Brands Group.

ABG has declined to comment on the process, or even confirm the negotiations. Ted Baker is under no obligation to name the suitors or potential buyers for the company.

In a brief statement issued Tuesday morning, Ted Baker said it was informed last night of the decision. It added the reason for the suitor’s withdrawal was “not linked” to its due diligence review of the company.

ABG recently finalized its 2.1 billion euro purchase of Reebok and earlier this year partnered with David Beckham to co-own and manage his business. ABG’s value exceeds $21 billion as measured by annual retail sales.

As reported, the criteria for any ABG acquisition is that it be a global brand with growth potential, much of it centered around licensing opportunities.

Ted Baker said it is still deciding whether to proceed with any of the remaining candidates which had made non-binding offers in the past months. The company reiterated that it “reserves the right to alter or terminate the sales process at any time” and reject any approaches.

Ted Baker put itself up for sale earlier this year, and later confirmed that it had received a number of non-binding proposals. In late May it selected its “preferred counterparty” to pursue further due diligence.