×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: January 17, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Zegna Men’s Fall 2023

Beauty

EXCLUSIVE: Sephora’s First New U.K. Store to Open in West London

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Valentino Taps Suga as Brand Ambassador

The Edit Ldn Raises $4.8 Million in Seed Round Funding

Its lead backer Regah Ventures believes the rare sneaker resale platform can turn into "a $1 billion-plus business quickly."

Moses Rashid, founder of The Edit Ldn.
Moses Rashid, founder of The Edit Ldn. Courtesy

The Edit Ldn, the fast-growing sneaker resale platform founded by Moses Rashid, has received $4.8 million in seed round funding to help scale its business in the Middle East and North Africa region, as well as in the U.S.

The investment is led by the New York-based Regah Ventures, an early investor in Uber, Coinbase and Reddit, with participation from sports celebrities including NBA player PJ Tucker, Premier League star Jesse Lingard, and New York Giants captain Xavier McKinney, who was appointed a brand ambassador last October.

The international market represents around 50 percent of its business and the U.S. alone is responsible for generating 20 percent of the company’s revenue.

Related Galleries

Having launched a store in Harrods in 2021, The Edit Ldn entered Qatar last year with a pop-up in Galeries Lafayette Doha. There is a pop-up planned for February at Harvey Nichols in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh, and the Netherlands is also on the agenda for expansion this year. It aims to set up a local team in the U.S. by fall and open a retail location in Las Vegas by winter.

“We have been laser-focused on providing a premium service and doing this super fast to anyone buying limited-edition sneakers globally. This was an unmet need in the sneaker community and our growing success is a testament to how we are conquering this,” Rashid said.

Since launching in 2020, The Edit Ldn has seen sales increase by 525 percent year-over-year. Its core female customers, aged between 18 and 34, tend to shop more frequently and spend less than $300 a transaction, while its core male customers tend to spend $500 and above on products, Rashid revealed.

“We’re noticing customers are creating collections and making up to five purchases a month at a typical value of $430 per transaction,” he added.

According to Rashid, the platform has carved out a niche in the competitive resale space by offering a luxury experience that other price-point-driven players, such as StockX, do not deliver.

For example, The Edit Ldn launched a same-day delivery service within the U.K. It is aiming to expand that offering to five additional countries this time next year.

“We are aiming to build the most premium sneaker streetwear and collectibles platform on a global platform. Think Farfetch but with the positioning of Louis Vuitton. Yes, consciously it’s a little bit more expensive, but for that, you’ll get it quicker than the rest,” explained Rashid.

The Edit Ldn's founder Moses Rashid, front, with the team.
The Edit Ldn’s founder Moses Rashid, front, with the team. Courtesy

He also touted that its authentication process and supply chains have helped to grow trust and love for the brand, and the company will “double down on our tech stack to ensure we are ahead of the curve to source, offer and send the latest sneakers to anyone, anywhere in the world quickly.”

For example, the platform enables resellers to upload their products in seconds and creates price suggestions based on “market price” using historical sales data and market tracking capability through AI algorithms, which ultimately help resellers achieve more dollars per product.

Mark Hager, chief executive officer of Regah Ventures, said they are backing The Edit Ldn with the aim to make it “the most disruptive and innovative global marketplace for limited sneakers, streetwear and collectibles.”

“With unique market positioning, celebrity endorsements and the powerful brand they have built in a short space of time, it is a really exciting business. We have every confidence in Moses and the wider management team to turn this into a $1 billion-plus business quickly, and we at Regah Ventures are delighted to be a part of the journey, he said.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

The Edit Ldn Raises $4.8 Million in Seed Round Funding

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

The Edit Ldn Raises $4.8 Million in Seed Round Funding

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

The Edit Ldn Raises $4.8 Million in Seed Round Funding

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

The Edit Ldn Raises $4.8 Million in Seed Round Funding

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

The Edit Ldn Raises $4.8 Million in Seed Round Funding

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

The Edit Ldn Raises $4.8 Million in Seed Round Funding

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

The Edit Ldn Raises $4.8 Million in Seed Round Funding

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Edit Ldn Raises $4.8 Million in Seed Round Funding

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

The Edit Ldn Raises $4.8 Million in Seed Round Funding

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

The Edit Ldn Raises $4.8 Million in Seed Round Funding

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

The Edit Ldn Raises $4.8 Million in Seed Round Funding

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

The Edit Ldn Raises $4.8 Million in Seed Round Funding

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

The Edit Ldn Raises $4.8 Million in Seed Round Funding

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

The Edit Ldn Raises $4.8 Million in Seed Round Funding

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

The Edit Ldn Raises $4.8 Million in Seed Round Funding

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

The Edit Ldn Raises $4.8 Million in Seed Round Funding

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

The Edit Ldn Raises $4.8 Million in Seed Round Funding

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

The Edit Ldn Raises $4.8 Million in Seed Round Funding

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

The Edit Ldn Raises $4.8 Million in Seed Round Funding

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

The Edit Ldn Raises $4.8 Million in Seed Round Funding

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

The Edit Ldn Raises $4.8 Million in Seed Round Funding

Hot Summer Bags

The Edit Ldn Raises $4.8 Million in Seed Round Funding

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

The Edit Ldn Raises $4.8 Million in Seed Round Funding

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

The Edit Ldn Raises $4.8 Million in Seed Round Funding

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

The Edit Ldn Raises $4.8 Million in Seed Round Funding

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

The Edit Ldn Raises $4.8 Million in Seed Round Funding

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

The Edit Ldn Raises $4.8 Million in Seed Round Funding

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

The Edit Ldn Raises $4.8 Million in Seed Round Funding

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

The Edit Ldn Raises $4.8 Million in Seed Round Funding

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

The Edit Ldn Raises $4.8 Million in Seed Round Funding

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

The Edit Ldn Raises $4.8 Million in Seed Round Funding

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

The Edit Ldn Raises $4.8 Million in Seed Round Funding

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

The Edit Ldn Raises $4.8 Million in Seed Round Funding

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

The Edit Ldn Raises $4.8 Million in Seed Round Funding

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

The Edit Ldn Raises $4.8 Million in Seed Round Funding

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

The Edit Ldn Raises $4.8 Million in Seed Round Funding

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

The Edit Ldn Raises $4.8 Million in Seed Round Funding

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

The Edit Ldn Raises $4.8 Million in Seed Round Funding

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

The Edit Ldn Raises $4.8 Million in Seed Round Funding

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

The Edit Ldn Raises $4.8 Million in Seed Round Funding

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

The Edit Ldn Raises $4.8 Million in Seed Round Funding

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

The Edit Ldn Raises $4.8 Million in Seed Round Funding

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad