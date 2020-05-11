LONDON — The New York-based consultancy The Current Global has been acquired by the Together Group, another brand consultancy platform that brings together digital consultants, technical solutions providers and innovators to help future-proof brands across the fashion, lifestyle and tech sectors, WWD has learned.

The Current Global, whose clients range from Cartier and Tiffany & Co. to Google, Mulberry, Coach, Farfetch and H&M, will now operate as Together Group Innovation and focus on tech-sourcing and digital innovation services.

Its news site, The Current Daily, and the Innovation Mansion event series will also continue under the Together Group umbrella.

Dr. Christian Kurtzke, chief executive officer of the Together Group, said The Current Global appealed to the firm for its wide network of start-ups and its ability to offer brands quick, tech-driven solutions.

“They dramatically accelerate both the ideation and the time-to-market for tech-driven innovations, leveraging their network of 2,000-plus tech start-ups in over 30 countries to substantially speed up the design-and-build process,” he added.

As part of the deal, The Current Global founder Liz Bacelar, who also founded the Decoded Fashion digital summits, will now take the role of cofounder and chief innovation officer of the newly formed Together Group Innovation.

“Together Group’s strategy combines the creative spirit of the founder-led firms with the strengths of a global group,” said Bacelar.

“By growing this ecosystem with our curated network of technology innovators from around the globe, we are building an agile new powerhouse for exciting new consumer experiences, e-commerce, and retail innovation.”