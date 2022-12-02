EXCLUSIVE: E-commerce Platform Trafilea Inks Deal to Acquire The BodCon

E-commerce company Trafilea has agreed to acquire The BodCon, a digital conference focusing on body positivity, for an undisclosed amount.

“The BodCon is a perfect complement to Trafilea’s brand portfolio,” Santiago Zabala, Trafilea cofounder and chief executive officer, said in a statement.

Images from The BodCon. Courtesy Photo thebodcon.com

“It will contribute greatly to Shapermint’s long-standing mission of empowering people to celebrate their shape and wear confidence,” Zabala continued, referring to Trafilea’s other business, shapewear brand Shapermint, which was founded in 2018 and now has about 8 million customers. Trafilea is also the parent company of intimates brand Truekind.

“We’re excited to grow The BodCon and Shapermint’s vibrant and passionate communities built on body confidence, empowerment and self-love,” Zabala said.

Santiago Zabala is Trafilea’s cofounder and chief executive officer. Courtesy Photo

Trafilea, which launched in the spring of 2014, is a platform that helps brands grow online. The BodCon was founded seven years later by Jess Hunichen and Emily Ward, cofounders of Shine Talent Group, an influencer and public relations firm with offices in Los Angeles and Toronto.

Today, the digital convention counts actress Jameela Jamil, models Tess Holliday and Hunter McGrady and body-positive activist and influencer Sarah Nicole Landry as fans. The BodCon’s mission to promote body confidence and self-acceptance was something both Hunichen and Ward said they wanted to amplify — even more so now as part of the Trafilea family.

Jess Hunichen, left, and Emily Ward are cofounders of The BodCon. Courtesy Photo

“Trafilea has invested significantly in furthering the body confidence movement through its products and campaigns, making it an incredibly aligned partner,” the duo said in a joint statement. “We feel strongly that Trafilea’s resources and international reach will allow The BodCon to become an even larger and more powerful voice within the body confidence community.”

Hunichen and Ward will remain in their current leadership positions following the acquisition, which includes The BodCon and the accompanying podcast The BodPod. The BodCon will also continue to operate as a stand-alone business.

“We look forward to scaling the conference and podcast,” Zabala added.