By  on February 6, 2020

MILAN — Mayhoola is eyeing an expansion of its fashion luxury portfolio.

While market sources for months contended that the Qatari fund was mulling a retreat from the sector, Valentino’s chief executive officer Stefano Sassi said Thursday that the Rome-based couture house is only “the starting point.” The brand’s owner, Sassi affirmed, has “no intention to sell Valentino. The rumors about a sale are not true. We want to develop this business, and Mayhoola is a long-term shareholder that is supporting our expansion and it has ambitions to increase its presence in the sector. I don’t rule out other acquisitions. Mayhoola is keeping an eye on other market opportunities.”

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers