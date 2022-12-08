×
WHP Global Sinks $260 Million Into Express; Acquires 7.4 Percent

The two-part deal will create a platform to acquire more brands and allow Express to scale internationally and in new categories by way of an intellectual property joint venture.

Express store.
An Express store in Iowa. AP

WHP Global plans to invest $260 million into Express in a two-part deal that will allow the retailer to scale internationally and in new categories by way of licensing deals, while forming a joint platform to acquire more brands in the future. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter. 

“When we think of the Express brand, we love the brand,” Yehuda Shmidman, WHP global chairman and chief executive officer, told WWD in an exclusive interview. “We see [the partnership] as a huge opportunity. We see big opportunities to bring Express outside the U.S. and into the new categories. And when we’re in the marketplace looking at opportunities, our goal is to identify opportunities with the Express team. That’s the winning formula. It really is the right time for this. What a perfect time to capitalize on a volatile macro environment where there is so much in flux? This is the time to partner together.”

Tim Baxter, CEO of Express, added: “Being able to leverage each other’s strengths and not only grow the express brand together, but acquire new brands together and be able to leverage those same strengths with each and every brand we acquire together — it’s just an incredible power combination that’s really never been done before.” 

The deal is multilayered. First, the brand management firm will invest $235 million for a 60 percent stake in an intellectual property joint venture. Express will retain a 40 percent stake. The deal will allow Express to scale internationally and into noncore categories — such as eyewear or children’s apparel — by way of licensing deals. 

“We immediately strengthen our balance sheet at Express with a $260 million investment from WHP [and the deal will allow us to] upgrade our platform capabilities and eliminate our high-interest rate term loan,” Baxter said. 

WHP will also purchase $25 million worth of Express common stock through a common equity PIPE investment. The company will purchase 5.4 million newly issued shares at $4.60 per share, which represents a 7.4 percent pro-forma ownership. Express will continue to operate as a publicly-traded company on the New York Stock Exchange. 

Lastly, the two firms will launch an omnichannel platform — dubbed the EXPR Platform — to acquire, operate and grow multiple fashion brands. 

“This really positions us together to take advantage of retail industry consolidation that we know is happening already and we anticipate will continue to happen throughout the next year,” Baxter said. “Ultimately, we’re looking for brands that will provide the most synergies and the biggest opportunities for us to drive both top- and bottom-line growth. But we will be focused on fashion brands. That’s clearly where our expertise lies on retail fashion brands.” 

The Express brand will continue to operate as an independent business in the U.S. The partnership with WHP excludes the UpWest brand, which is part of the Express portfolio. 

Shmidman added that with the current macro environment — the IPO market closed and brands struggling to secure investments — opportunities to acquire new brands have increased exponentially. 

“When we think about the amount of fashion brands out there [for sale], there are a lot,” he said. “Historically there have always been opportunities in fashion here and there. But given the environment today, it’s increased for sure, the amount of opportunities. You can imagine the types of fashion brands that are out there that we’re very excited to pursue.  

“The secret though, there’s this new combination out there built to pursue those acquisitions,” Shmidman continued. “This is going to be a completely new vehicle. And a powerful vehicle with a competitive edge to go pursue those acquisitions in a completely new and exciting way.” 

Express plans to reveal quarterly earnings Thursday before the market opens.

