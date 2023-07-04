Avery Baker Steps Down as President and Chief Brand Officer of Tommy Hilfiger Global

Tommy Hilfiger Corp. confirmed Tuesday that Avery Baker, president and chief brand officer, has resigned.

Baker had been in the role since November 2020, and was with the company for 24 years.

“We can confirm that Avery Baker, president and chief brand officer of Tommy Hilfiger Global, has decided to leave PVH Corp. to pursue other opportunities,” said PVH Corp. in a statement. “We appreciate Avery’s contributions to the Tommy Hilfiger brand and wish her all the best in her future endeavors. Martijn Hagman continues to oversee the brand as chief executive officer of Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe.”



The company had no comment on a successor at this time.

In a post on LinkedIn on Monday, Baker wrote, “After a great deal of soul searching, I have decided it is time to end my journey with Tommy Hilfiger after 24 year to start a new chapter in my life.”

Baker couldn’t be reached for comment Monday or Tuesday on her plans.

This is the second time that Baker has stepped down from the company. She left the company in June 2019 for almost a year and a half to spend more time with her young children. During that time she consulted for the brand and became a member of its advisory committee.

Baker wrote on LinkedIn that when Hagman had asked her to partner with him in 2020 to build the next era of the brand, “we knew we would have to navigate some challenging times to lead the brand and the business through the pandemic and its aftermath. I’m very grateful for the opportunity and proud of the work we have done to transform the company and create new foundations for the future.”

Based in Amsterdam, Baker’s responsibilities included leading brand strategy, global product design and merchandising, marketing, consumer experience and go-to-market strategy. She said the company implemented a “concept to consumer” model and expanded globalization of core product lines.



“And we drove momentum through hero products, iconic brand moments, celebrity partnerships and newsworthy connections to culture.,” she wrote on LinkedIn.

Over her career at Hilfiger, Baker headed up partnerships with the likes of race-car driver Lewis Hamilton, Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, Ventements and Kith. She was also responsible for the success of Hilfiger’s see-now-buy-now fashion movement, along with brand image and overall positioning. The biggest change in her tenure over the years was the rapid evolution of technology in the fashion industry and the explosion of digital and social media, along with the evolution and importance of purpose and value, she said in an interview with WWD in 2019.

Since joining Hilfiger in 1998, Baker held numerous roles over the company’s global offices, including executive vice president, global marketing and communications, chief marketing officer, and chief brand officer and head of brand management.

In May, PVH reported that for the first quarter, Tommy Hilfiger revenues increased 8 percent in constant currencies to $1.1 billion, with a 7 percent boost in the international division and an 11 percent gain in North America.