×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: May 16, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Bally, Rhuigi Villaseñor Part Ways

Fashion

Alicia Vikander and Nicolas Ghesquière Talk Cannes and Fashion Synergy

Accessories

Grace Wales Bonner on Her Expansion Into Accessories

A|X Armani Exchange Returns to SoHo With New Flagship

The brand opened its first store in New York in 1991.

The A|X Armani Exchange flagship store in SoHo.
The A|X Armani Exchange flagship in SoHo. Danilo Scarpati/Courtesy of A|X Armani Exchange

MILAN — More than 30 years after A|X Armani Exchange opened its first store in Manhattan in 1991, the brand has returned to SoHo with a new flagship.

Marking the second unit in New York, the 4,951-square-foot space is located at 536 Broadway, between Prince and Spring streets and just one block from the brand’s first historic address. 

“Returning to SoHo, where the A|X adventure started over 30 years ago, represents the closing of a circle and a new beginning for me,” said Giorgio Armani. “The brand’s spirit of belonging and focus on the street remain unchanged, as does the idea of creating a dynamic and contemporary shopping experience. Today this means integrating technology and respect for the environment: a theme that is of great importance to all and especially the younger generations.”

Related Galleries

“The store reflects this mindset and fits seamlessly yet with its own character into this neighborhood, which has always been a crossroads of different activities, representative of the energy that makes New York the Big Apple: a unique and electrifying metropolis that you can’t help but love,” added the designer, who last week was bestowed the global business management degree from the Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore in his hometown of Piacenza.

Offering men’s and women’s collections, with a large area dedicated to accessories including eyewear, watches and jewelry, the store covers a single level and is defined by minimal interiors. The space features two windows and a large central entrance fitting into the elegant facade of a building dating back to the early 1900s. 

Designed by Armani and his team of architects, the location mirrors the new design concept marking other recent store openings from the brand, while enhancing the original architecture of the building, including the oak flooring, exposed brick walls, cast-iron columns with capitals and decorative stucco ceiling.

The A|X Armani Exchange flagship store in SoHo.
The A|X Armani Exchange flagship in SoHo. Danilo Scarpati/Courtesy of A|X Armani Exchange

A distinctive element of the brand’s stores, oak slats, are reprised on the walls and juxtaposed to the bricks, while a black LED runs throughout with graphic information and the logo. Other technologies installed to improve the customer experience comprise “Smart Check Out” and “POS (point of sale) in Mobility” services for faster payments, as well as video walls.

On the environmental front, efforts ranged from using existing elements to employing materials — from metal to glass — that can be easily dismantled, reused and recycled. All wood was sourced from Forest Stewardship Council-certified forests, while the lighting system was designed to minimize waste.

Last year, A|X Armani Exchange also opened its first flagship in Milan’s central Corso Vittorio Emanuele II, between the Duomo cathedral and Piazza San Babila. The location was defined “perfect” by Armani as it could attract customers of different generations, “a heterogeneous public by age, provenance and inclinations.”

At the time, the company also launched a sales force recruiting campaign called “I Need You” and promoted both online through social media and offline through postings.

The A|X Armani Exchange flagship store in SoHo.
The A|X Armani Exchange flagship in SoHo. Danilo Scarpati/Courtesy of A|X Armani Exchange

Launched in 1991, the same year of the SoHo store opening, the brand has always been a pioneer in online communication and retailing, launching its armaniexchange.com site in 1995 and adding online sales in 1997.

In 2014, Giorgio Armani bought the 50 percent of the company he did not already own and unveiled ambitious plans to turn this brand into “the first global Italian fast-fashion brand targeting a young customer whose DNA is strongly Armani.” 

In 2017, the importance of the brand was emphasized when Armani announced a restructuring of his labels, revealing his decision to cease the Armani Collezioni and Armani Jeans brands and use only the Giorgio ArmaniEmporio Armani and A|X Armani Exchange names, blending Armani Collezioni and Armani Jeans into those three main lines.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A|X Armani Exchange Returns to New York’s SoHo with New Flagship

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

A|X Armani Exchange Returns to New York’s SoHo with New Flagship

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

A|X Armani Exchange Returns to New York’s SoHo with New Flagship

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

A|X Armani Exchange Returns to New York’s SoHo with New Flagship

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A|X Armani Exchange Returns to New York’s SoHo with New Flagship

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

A|X Armani Exchange Returns to New York’s SoHo with New Flagship

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

A|X Armani Exchange Returns to New York’s SoHo with New Flagship

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

A|X Armani Exchange Returns to New York’s SoHo with New Flagship

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

A|X Armani Exchange Returns to New York’s SoHo with New Flagship

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

A|X Armani Exchange Returns to New York’s SoHo with New Flagship

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

A|X Armani Exchange Returns to New York’s SoHo with New Flagship

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

A|X Armani Exchange Returns to New York’s SoHo with New Flagship

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

A|X Armani Exchange Returns to New York’s SoHo with New Flagship

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

A|X Armani Exchange Returns to New York’s SoHo with New Flagship

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

A|X Armani Exchange Returns to New York’s SoHo with New Flagship

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

A|X Armani Exchange Returns to New York’s SoHo with New Flagship

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

A|X Armani Exchange Returns to New York’s SoHo with New Flagship

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

A|X Armani Exchange Returns to New York’s SoHo with New Flagship

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

A|X Armani Exchange Returns to New York’s SoHo with New Flagship

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

A|X Armani Exchange Returns to New York’s SoHo with New Flagship

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

A|X Armani Exchange Returns to New York’s SoHo with New Flagship

Hot Summer Bags

A|X Armani Exchange Returns to New York’s SoHo with New Flagship

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

A|X Armani Exchange Returns to New York’s SoHo with New Flagship

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

A|X Armani Exchange Returns to New York’s SoHo with New Flagship

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

A|X Armani Exchange Returns to New York’s SoHo with New Flagship

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

A|X Armani Exchange Returns to New York’s SoHo with New Flagship

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

A|X Armani Exchange Returns to New York’s SoHo with New Flagship

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

A|X Armani Exchange Returns to New York’s SoHo with New Flagship

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

A|X Armani Exchange Returns to New York’s SoHo with New Flagship

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

A|X Armani Exchange Returns to New York’s SoHo with New Flagship

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

A|X Armani Exchange Returns to New York’s SoHo with New Flagship

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

A|X Armani Exchange Returns to New York’s SoHo with New Flagship

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

A|X Armani Exchange Returns to New York’s SoHo with New Flagship

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

A|X Armani Exchange Returns to New York’s SoHo with New Flagship

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

A|X Armani Exchange Returns to New York’s SoHo with New Flagship

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

A|X Armani Exchange Returns to New York’s SoHo with New Flagship

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

A|X Armani Exchange Returns to New York’s SoHo with New Flagship

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

A|X Armani Exchange Returns to New York’s SoHo with New Flagship

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

A|X Armani Exchange Returns to New York’s SoHo with New Flagship

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

A|X Armani Exchange Returns to New York’s SoHo with New Flagship

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

A|X Armani Exchange Returns to New York’s SoHo with New Flagship

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad