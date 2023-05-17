×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: May 17, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Runway

Gucci Cruise 2024 Lands at Seoul’s Historic Gyeongbokgung Palace

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Bally, Rhuigi Villaseñor Part Ways

Fashion

Cannes Film Festival Opens With Michael Douglas Honor

Target Tops Profit Estimates, Projects $500M Shrink Increase This Year

The discounter beat analyst expectations in the first quarter and maintained its full-year guidance.

Target
A Target store. Courtesy Photo

Target Corp. topped first quarter estimates, but warned shrink would take an additional $500 million bite out of its annual earnings. 

Still the discounter maintained its full-year guidance and is trying to keep agile a tough year for consumer-oriented companies. 

Brian Cornell, chair and chief executive officer, said: “We came into the year clear-eyed about the challenges consumers are facing, and we were determined to build on the trust we’ve established with our guests. It’s required agility and the ability to flex across our multi-category portfolio as we lean into value and the product categories our guests need most right now. Thanks to the team’s dedication, we saw an increase in guest traffic in Q1, with total sales increasing and profitability ahead of expectations.”

Related Galleries

Net earnings for the first quarter fell 5.8 percent to $950 million, or $2.05 a diluted share, from $1 billion, or $2.16, a year earlier. 

Earnings per share easily topped estimates, coming in 28 cents ahead of the $1.77 analysts projected, according to FactSet. 

Revenues for the three months ended April 29 increased 0.6 percent to $25.3 billion and fractionally better than analyst estimates. Strength in what the company calls “frequency businesses,” which includes beauty, food & beverage and household essentials offset weakness in discretionary categories. 

While Target’s worked to establish trust with its customers, clearly not all of them are trustworthy given the company’s continued trouble with shrink—an industry-wide problem. 

“We now expect shrink will reduce this year’s profitability by more than $500 million compared with last year,” Cornell said. “While there are many potential sources of inventory shrink, theft and organized retail crime are increasingly important drivers of the issue. We are making significant investments in strategies to prevent this from happening in our stores and protect our guests and our team. We’re also focused on managing the financial impact on our business so we can continue to keep our stores open, knowing they create local jobs and offer convenient access to essentials.”

Target is projecting a low-single digit decline in comparable sales in the second quarter. 

For the full year, it continues to project “comparable sales in a wide range from a low-single digit decline to a low-single digit increase” and operating income growth of more than $1 billion with EPS of $7.75 to $8.75.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Target Tops Profit Estimates, Projects $500M Shrink Increase This Year

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Target Tops Profit Estimates, Projects $500M Shrink Increase This Year

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Target Tops Profit Estimates, Projects $500M Shrink Increase This Year

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Target Tops Profit Estimates, Projects $500M Shrink Increase This Year

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Target Tops Profit Estimates, Projects $500M Shrink Increase This Year

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Target Tops Profit Estimates, Projects $500M Shrink Increase This Year

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Target Tops Profit Estimates, Projects $500M Shrink Increase This Year

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Target Tops Profit Estimates, Projects $500M Shrink Increase This Year

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Target Tops Profit Estimates, Projects $500M Shrink Increase This Year

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Target Tops Profit Estimates, Projects $500M Shrink Increase This Year

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Target Tops Profit Estimates, Projects $500M Shrink Increase This Year

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Target Tops Profit Estimates, Projects $500M Shrink Increase This Year

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Target Tops Profit Estimates, Projects $500M Shrink Increase This Year

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Target Tops Profit Estimates, Projects $500M Shrink Increase This Year

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Target Tops Profit Estimates, Projects $500M Shrink Increase This Year

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Target Tops Profit Estimates, Projects $500M Shrink Increase This Year

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Target Tops Profit Estimates, Projects $500M Shrink Increase This Year

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Target Tops Profit Estimates, Projects $500M Shrink Increase This Year

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Target Tops Profit Estimates, Projects $500M Shrink Increase This Year

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Target Tops Profit Estimates, Projects $500M Shrink Increase This Year

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Target Tops Profit Estimates, Projects $500M Shrink Increase This Year

Hot Summer Bags

Target Tops Profit Estimates, Projects $500M Shrink Increase This Year

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Target Tops Profit Estimates, Projects $500M Shrink Increase This Year

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Target Tops Profit Estimates, Projects $500M Shrink Increase This Year

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Target Tops Profit Estimates, Projects $500M Shrink Increase This Year

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Target Tops Profit Estimates, Projects $500M Shrink Increase This Year

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Target Tops Profit Estimates, Projects $500M Shrink Increase This Year

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Target Tops Profit Estimates, Projects $500M Shrink Increase This Year

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Target Tops Profit Estimates, Projects $500M Shrink Increase This Year

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Target Tops Profit Estimates, Projects $500M Shrink Increase This Year

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Target Tops Profit Estimates, Projects $500M Shrink Increase This Year

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Target Tops Profit Estimates, Projects $500M Shrink Increase This Year

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Target Tops Profit Estimates, Projects $500M Shrink Increase This Year

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Target Tops Profit Estimates, Projects $500M Shrink Increase This Year

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Target Tops Profit Estimates, Projects $500M Shrink Increase This Year

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Target Tops Profit Estimates, Projects $500M Shrink Increase This Year

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Target Tops Profit Estimates, Projects $500M Shrink Increase This Year

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Target Tops Profit Estimates, Projects $500M Shrink Increase This Year

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Target Tops Profit Estimates, Projects $500M Shrink Increase This Year

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Target Tops Profit Estimates, Projects $500M Shrink Increase This Year

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Target Tops Profit Estimates, Projects $500M Shrink Increase This Year

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad