LONDON – Mulberry has not renewed its license with Onward Luxury Group, and will no longer be producing women’s ready-to-wear and footwear.

The company has confirmed that its focus will be on leather accessories, which make up 90 percent of turnover. It will continue to sell eyewear, jewelry and soft accessories, too, and said those businesses are going strong.

The final rtw collection, fall-winter 2020, is in store now.

Five years ago, Mulberry had inked a new license agreement with Onward Luxury Group, which manufactured and co-distributed Mulberry rtw and shoes.

At the time, Mulberry’s chief executive officer Thierry Andretta said the two categories were an important factor “in building the lifestyle image that will help develop Mulberry internationally.”

Times have changed drastically since then: In March, Mulberry’s creative director Johnny Coca left the company after five years, while Mulberry has been putting an ever-greater focus on its leather goods offer, its sustainability efforts and has a new universal pricing structure.

Earlier this year, the company launched the 100 percent sustainable leather Portobello Tote and the M Collection, a capsule of bags and outerwear crafted from a blend of Econyl-branded regenerated nylon and sustainable cotton.

The brand has long urged its customers to send back bags to its Somerset factories to be repaired, and has a dedicated division that stockpiles hardware, leather and other materials so that even the oldest models can get a new life.

In April, Mulberry standardized the prices of its goods globally. Some 95 percent of Mulberry’s sales are direct-to-consumer via its omnichannel business model.

Andretta said the company is committed to “openness and transparency” across its global distribution network, and achieving a global pricing structure had been part of the business strategy for some time.