×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: February 6, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Fashion Writer, Stylist Hilary Alexander Dies at Age 77

Business

The Vitamin Shoppe Rolling Out Franchises

Eye

All the Looks From the 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet

Penske Media Makes Strategic Investment in Vox

The deal makes Penske Media the largest shareholder in Vox, which owns New York Magazine, The Cut and Vulture among other digital sites.

Jim Bankoff, CEO of Vox Media
Jim Bankoff, CEO of Vox Media. Mark Mann

Penske Media has made a strategic investment in Vox Media, which owns New York Magazine and a swath of digital properties including The Cut, The Verge, Vulture, Recode, Eater, The Dodo and Thrillist.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but The New York Times reported the value of the investment was $100 million. The deal makes Penske Media Vox’s largest single shareholder; Penske chief executive officer Jay Penske will join the Vox Media board. But the two companies will continue to operate independently.

“I have long admired Vox Media’s world-class editorial teams and brands,” Penske said in a statement revealing the deal.

Related Galleries

“We deeply respect the track record of both [Vox CEO] Jim Bankoff and the senior leadership team at Vox, and the company’s remarkable growth over the last decade. The Penske Media and Vox Media alliance will further cement both companies as leaders in modern media and take advantage of new opportunities at scale. Our two companies share a similar history of organic and acquisitive growth over time, and it made sense to invest for the future.” 

Penske Media owns WWD, Variety, Billboard, The Hollywood Reporter, Rolling Stone, Artforum and a slew of other trade and consumer publications.  The Vox deal is the latest expansion for the company, which last month deepened its strategic alliance with Todd Boehly’s Eldridge Industries in acquiring Dick Clark Productions.  

In his own statement, Bankoff added that the investment “will allow Vox Media to continue scaling its existing brands and operations, while providing resources for future acquisitions, and is another step forward in the ongoing ascent of Vox Media.”  

Vox Media has been looking for ways to raise capital as economic headwinds continue to bear down on the media sector. Bankoff revealed in January that the company would cut 7 percent of its staff.

“Unfortunately, in this economic climate, we’re not able to sustain projects and areas of the business that have not performed as anticipated, are less core to where we see the biggest opportunities in the coming years, or where we don’t have enough rationale to support ongoing investment in what could be a prolonged downturn,” Bankoff wrote in an email to staff on Jan. 20.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Penske Media Makes Strategic Investment in Vox Media

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Penske Media Makes Strategic Investment in Vox Media

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Penske Media Makes Strategic Investment in Vox Media

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Penske Media Makes Strategic Investment in Vox Media

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Penske Media Makes Strategic Investment in Vox Media

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Penske Media Makes Strategic Investment in Vox Media

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Penske Media Makes Strategic Investment in Vox Media

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Penske Media Makes Strategic Investment in Vox Media

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Penske Media Makes Strategic Investment in Vox Media

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Penske Media Makes Strategic Investment in Vox Media

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Penske Media Makes Strategic Investment in Vox Media

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Penske Media Makes Strategic Investment in Vox Media

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Penske Media Makes Strategic Investment in Vox Media

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Penske Media Makes Strategic Investment in Vox Media

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Penske Media Makes Strategic Investment in Vox Media

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Penske Media Makes Strategic Investment in Vox Media

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Penske Media Makes Strategic Investment in Vox Media

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Penske Media Makes Strategic Investment in Vox Media

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Penske Media Makes Strategic Investment in Vox Media

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Penske Media Makes Strategic Investment in Vox Media

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Penske Media Makes Strategic Investment in Vox Media

Hot Summer Bags

Penske Media Makes Strategic Investment in Vox Media

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Penske Media Makes Strategic Investment in Vox Media

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Penske Media Makes Strategic Investment in Vox Media

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Penske Media Makes Strategic Investment in Vox Media

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Penske Media Makes Strategic Investment in Vox Media

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Penske Media Makes Strategic Investment in Vox Media

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Penske Media Makes Strategic Investment in Vox Media

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Penske Media Makes Strategic Investment in Vox Media

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Penske Media Makes Strategic Investment in Vox Media

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Penske Media Makes Strategic Investment in Vox Media

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Penske Media Makes Strategic Investment in Vox Media

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Penske Media Makes Strategic Investment in Vox Media

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Penske Media Makes Strategic Investment in Vox Media

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Penske Media Makes Strategic Investment in Vox Media

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Penske Media Makes Strategic Investment in Vox Media

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Penske Media Makes Strategic Investment in Vox Media

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Penske Media Makes Strategic Investment in Vox Media

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Penske Media Makes Strategic Investment in Vox Media

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Penske Media Makes Strategic Investment in Vox Media

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Penske Media Makes Strategic Investment in Vox Media

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Penske Media Makes Strategic Investment in Vox Media

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad