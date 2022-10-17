REI Names Tarbow New Head of Retail

REI Co-op has named Mary-Farrell Tarbox vice president of physical stores and retail operations, effective Oct. 24.

In this newly created role, Tarbox will oversee nearly 180 physical stores and the retail operations team, which account for more than three-quarters of the company’s 16,000-plus employee base. In addition to having oversight for the retail operations of the outdoor chain, she will be responsible for enhancing the employee experience and customer service.

Tarbox has more than 30 years experience and served most recently as a regional vice president at Bed, Bath & Beyond, where she oversaw 370 stores. She has also held senior leadership roles in retail and human resources at Crate & Barrel, Petsmart Inc. and Target Corp. She will report to Cameron Janes, REI’s chief commercial officer.

“Mary-Farrell is a proven leader in omnichannel operations. Her more than 30 years of leading successful teams across multiple retail environments made her a clear choice,” Janes said. “As REI’s retail presence expands across the nation, she will have a key role in helping the co-op achieve our aspiration to serve a 50-million-member community.”

“I have always admired REI for its commitment to its employees, members and helping get more people outside. I look forward to being part of a great team that delivers on the co-op’s mission to support the outdoor community,” Tarbox said.

REI operates 178 stores in 42 states and counts 21.5 million members.