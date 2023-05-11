Tapestry Beats Expectations in Q3, Raises Expectations

Tapestry Inc.’s strategy to zero in on a younger customer is paying dividends as the parent of Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman reported earnings per diluted share ahead of expectations and a sales gain of 5 percent in its fiscal third quarter.

This led the company to raise its full-year guidance and sent the stock ahead more than 5 percent in pre-market trading.

In the period ended April 1, 2023, Tapestry posted net income of $187 million, or 78 cents a share, up from $123 million, or 46 cents a share, and sales rose to $1.51 billion from $1.44 billion a year ago. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of 60 cents and sales of $1.442 billion, according to MarketWatch.

By division, sales at Coach rose 7 percent to $1.144 billion, while Kate Spade sales were down 1 percent to $297.2 million and Stuart Weitzman sales rose 7 percent to $68.3 million.

The company is now expecting full-year revenue of about $6.7 billion, and EPS of $3.85 to $3.90. The FactSet consensus is for EPS of $3.72 and revenue of $6.6 billion. This assumes no further appreciation of the U.S. dollar, continued gradual recovery in Great China from COVID-19-related disruptions and no material worsening of inflationary pressure or consumer confidence.

“Our strong third-quarter results were significantly ahead of expectations, demonstrating the power of brand building, customer centricity and our agile operating model,” said Joanne Crevoiserat, chief executive officer. “We delivered solid revenue gains, expanded both gross and operating margin, and drove robust earnings growth. Importantly, we continued to advance our strategic agenda, creating lasting customer relationships around the world through product innovation and compelling omnichannel experiences — a testament to the ingenuity of our talented teams.”

Crevoiserat added that Tapestry is “well positioned to deliver sustainable, profitable growth against a volatile backdrop” in the future by sticking with the same game plan. “We’re harnessing the strength of our iconic brands, enhanced by our direct-to-consumer, globally diversified and data-driven platform. At the same time, we’re continuing to make investments that fuel brand magic and empower us to move at the speed of the consumer both today and for years to come.”

During the quarter, the company said, Tapestry acquired more than 1.2 million new customers in North America, more than half of them Gen Z and Millennials. Sales in the region increased in the low-single digits, ahead of expectations. Handbags continued to fuel the gains.

Outside the U.S., the corporation posted a sales gain of 5 percent led by strength in Greater China where business grew approximately 20 percent and in Japan and other parts of Asia where sales jumped more than 20 percent. In Europe, the sales gain was 4 percent.

By channel, direct-to-consumer sales rose approximately 10 percent with a low-teen increase in stores and a mid-single-digit gain in digital with both expanding operating margin compared to the prior year, the company said.

Inventory levels at the end of the quarter were 2 percent above the prior year, leading the company to project that it will end the fisal year with inventory approximately even with last year.