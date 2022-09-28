European Fragrance Comes to American Dream Shopping Complex

Two European fragrance houses, Amouage and Dr. Vranjes Firenze, have selected the American Dream mega shopping and entertainment complex in East Rutherford, New Jersey, to open their first U.S. stores.

Both are opening in The Avenue luxury wing of the American Dream, which also houses Saks Fifth Avenue, Hermès, Saint Laurent, Dolce & Gabbana, Alexander Wang and Tiffany & Co, among other brands.

Amouage, which will occupy nearly 1,000 square feet, “redefines the Omani heritage of fragrance and is a unique fusion of East and West,” according to a statement from the company.

“We are always strategic about where we connect with our clients,” said Marco Perigeal, chief executive officer of Amouage. “American Dream is the perfect context for our first U.S. boutique, with a setting extremely close to New York City, as well as close proximity to other top prestigious brands.”

Dr. Vranjes Firenze, the Florentine scent company, offers fragrances for the home including diffusers and scented candles. The brand also has a fragrance for the car, called Carparfum, and most recently introduced the Eau de Parfum and Scented Body Care Collection.

“Our mission is to offer our guests shopping and experiences that can’t be found anywhere else in the world,” said Don Ghermezian, chief executive officer of American Dream.

A spokeswoman from American Dream said Amouage and Dr. Vranjes Firenze will open in time for the upcoming holiday season.