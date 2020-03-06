MIAMI — It isn’t enough to have a store here these days. Fashion brands, especially those with home and design arms, are collaborating with local real estate developers for immersive residential properties where no DNA detail escapes the eye. The Residences by Armani/Casa, which feted its grand reveal with a 600-person party and runway presentation of Giorgio Armani’s spring 2020 collections for men and women on Friday, takes the trend to heart.

“I am very pleased that the ambitious Residences by Armani/Casa project in Miami, in collaboration with Dezer Development and Related Group, has been completed,” said Armani, who wasn’t be in attendance. “I am definitively happy with the result, which is one of the largest projects the Armani/Casa Interior Design Studio has ever undertaken, and the first of its magnitude in the U.S.”