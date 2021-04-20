Bob Eddy has been named president and chief executive officer of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc., assuming the day-to-day leadership of the company and joining its board.

Eddy joined the company in 2007 and was named interim CEO earlier this month following the passing of Lee Delaney.

Eddy assumed the role of BJ’s executive vice president, chief financial officer in 2011 and was appointed chief administrative officer in 2018. Prior to joining BJ’s, he served multinational manufacturing, technology, retail and consumer products companies as a member of the audit and business advisory practice of PwC in Boston and San Francisco. From 2013 to 2017, Eddy chaired the financial executives council of the National Retail Federation.

“Bob’s leadership, strategic vision and deep knowledge of the business have been pivotal in driving BJ’s Wholesale Club’s transformation and record growth across all key metrics,” said Christopher J. Baldwin, executive chairman. “We delivered industry-leading results this past year and made significant progress on each of our long-term strategic pillars under Lee’s leadership and we’ll continue to honor his legacy. Looking ahead, the board and I are confident that Bob is the right person to lead the company and to drive profitable growth and long-term shareholder value.”

Eddy said, “In the last year, we’ve truly transformed our business by every measure, and we continue to accelerate our strategic initiatives. I’m honored and humbled to lead this growing company and great team. We are a much stronger and better company today than we were at the time of our IPO in 2018.”

Laura Felice, currently BJ’s senior vice president, controller, has been appointed executive vice president, CFO, succeeding Eddy in that role.

The company revealed additional appointments to further strengthen its management team and accelerate its growth. Paul Cichocki, currently executive vice president, membership, analytics and business transformation, has been named executive vice president, chief commercial officer. Bill Werner, currently senior vice president, strategic planning and investor relations, has been appointed executive vice president, strategy and development.