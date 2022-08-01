×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: August 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

JLo Turns Up the Heat in Capri Performing at LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Gala

Fashion

Milan Fashion Week’s September Edition Packed With Debut Shows

Accessories

Tiffany & Co. Launches NFTiff Service to Turn NFTs Into Wearable Jewelry

Vitamins and Supplements for the Student Body

College and university bookstores around the country will display vitamins, supplements and other products.

Vitamin Shoppe products.
Vitamin Shoppe products.

The Vitamin Shoppe has partnered with the Follett Higher Education Group to bring its health and wellness products to campus bookstores around the U.S.

Follett is the largest campus store operator in North America, situated in more than 1,100 colleges and universities.

The Vitamin Shoppe offering, beginning in August, will be available at select Follett stores at certain schools including Babson College, Boston College, Bowie State University, Georgia State, Indiana University at Bloomington, Pepperdine University, Smith College, Stanford University, Tennessee State at Nashville, The Citadel, University of Florida at Gainesville and University of Texas at Dallas.

The assortment of foundational health vitamins and supplements, sports nutrition products and academic performance products meant to support sleep, mood and brain health, are being merchandised in dedicated, branded displays and will also be on the stores’ e-commerce sites.

Related Galleries

“This is a key demographic that is increasingly focused on holistic health concerns,” said Sharon Leite, chief executive officer of The Vitamin Shoppe.

“We are actively working to enhance the product mix in our campus stores,” said Emmanuel Kolady, CEO of Follett Higher Education. The Vitamin Shoppe’s offering “has increased relevance today amongst the student population. We know when students feel their best, it can translate to success in the classroom.”

The partnership will expand in future semesters to additional locations and product assortments, such as on-the-go energy drinks and protein bars.

The Secaucus, N.J.-based Vitamin Shoppe is a subsidiary of the Franchise Group Inc., which earlier this year raised its profile by bidding for Kohl’s Corp. but was unsuccessful reaching a deal.

The partnership reflects Vitamin Shoppe’s strategy to expand its retail footprint domestically and internationally through franchises and company-owned stores. In addition to Follett, The Vitamin Shoppe has other wholesale partners including military commissaries and Kohl’s. The company sells vitamins, minerals, specialty supplements, herbs, sports nutrition, homeopathic remedies, green living products and natural beauty products. National brands and private label products are offered.

Wellness for Students: The Vitamin Shoppe

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Wellness for Students: The Vitamin Shoppe

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Wellness for Students: The Vitamin Shoppe

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Wellness for Students: The Vitamin Shoppe

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Wellness for Students: The Vitamin Shoppe

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Wellness for Students: The Vitamin Shoppe

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Wellness for Students: The Vitamin Shoppe

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Wellness for Students: The Vitamin Shoppe

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Wellness for Students: The Vitamin Shoppe

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Wellness for Students: The Vitamin Shoppe

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Wellness for Students: The Vitamin Shoppe

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Wellness for Students: The Vitamin Shoppe

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Wellness for Students: The Vitamin Shoppe

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Wellness for Students: The Vitamin Shoppe

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Wellness for Students: The Vitamin Shoppe

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Wellness for Students: The Vitamin Shoppe

Hot Summer Bags

Wellness for Students: The Vitamin Shoppe

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Wellness for Students: The Vitamin Shoppe

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Wellness for Students: The Vitamin Shoppe

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Wellness for Students: The Vitamin Shoppe

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Wellness for Students: The Vitamin Shoppe

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Wellness for Students: The Vitamin Shoppe

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Wellness for Students: The Vitamin Shoppe

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Wellness for Students: The Vitamin Shoppe

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Wellness for Students: The Vitamin Shoppe

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Wellness for Students: The Vitamin Shoppe

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Wellness for Students: The Vitamin Shoppe

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Wellness for Students: The Vitamin Shoppe

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Wellness for Students: The Vitamin Shoppe

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Wellness for Students: The Vitamin Shoppe

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Wellness for Students: The Vitamin Shoppe

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Wellness for Students: The Vitamin Shoppe

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Wellness for Students: The Vitamin Shoppe

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Wellness for Students: The Vitamin Shoppe

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Wellness for Students: The Vitamin Shoppe

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Wellness for Students: The Vitamin Shoppe

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Wellness for Students: The Vitamin Shoppe

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Wellness for Students: The Vitamin Shoppe

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Wellness for Students: The Vitamin Shoppe

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Wellness for Students: The Vitamin Shoppe

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Wellness for Students: The Vitamin Shoppe

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Wellness for Students: The Vitamin Shoppe

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Wellness for Students: The Vitamin Shoppe

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Wellness for Students: The Vitamin Shoppe

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Wellness for Students: The Vitamin Shoppe

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Wellness for Students: The Vitamin Shoppe

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Wellness for Students: The Vitamin Shoppe

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad