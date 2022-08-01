Vitamins and Supplements for the Student Body

The Vitamin Shoppe has partnered with the Follett Higher Education Group to bring its health and wellness products to campus bookstores around the U.S.

Follett is the largest campus store operator in North America, situated in more than 1,100 colleges and universities.

The Vitamin Shoppe offering, beginning in August, will be available at select Follett stores at certain schools including Babson College, Boston College, Bowie State University, Georgia State, Indiana University at Bloomington, Pepperdine University, Smith College, Stanford University, Tennessee State at Nashville, The Citadel, University of Florida at Gainesville and University of Texas at Dallas.

The assortment of foundational health vitamins and supplements, sports nutrition products and academic performance products meant to support sleep, mood and brain health, are being merchandised in dedicated, branded displays and will also be on the stores’ e-commerce sites.

“This is a key demographic that is increasingly focused on holistic health concerns,” said Sharon Leite, chief executive officer of The Vitamin Shoppe.

“We are actively working to enhance the product mix in our campus stores,” said Emmanuel Kolady, CEO of Follett Higher Education. The Vitamin Shoppe’s offering “has increased relevance today amongst the student population. We know when students feel their best, it can translate to success in the classroom.”

The partnership will expand in future semesters to additional locations and product assortments, such as on-the-go energy drinks and protein bars.

The Secaucus, N.J.-based Vitamin Shoppe is a subsidiary of the Franchise Group Inc., which earlier this year raised its profile by bidding for Kohl’s Corp. but was unsuccessful reaching a deal.

The partnership reflects Vitamin Shoppe’s strategy to expand its retail footprint domestically and internationally through franchises and company-owned stores. In addition to Follett, The Vitamin Shoppe has other wholesale partners including military commissaries and Kohl’s. The company sells vitamins, minerals, specialty supplements, herbs, sports nutrition, homeopathic remedies, green living products and natural beauty products. National brands and private label products are offered.