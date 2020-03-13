LOS ANGELES — Brookfield Properties knew it was taking on a unique investment with the California Market Center, but there were still surprises along the way.

“Quite frankly, if we were building a project from the ground up, it would be a lot easier,” said David Foley, vice president of operations at Brookfield Properties, who’s been overseeing the CMC project. “This is one of the few properties we have with the fashion industry actually in it, so this took us some more internal thought. It was a little bit of a challenge.”