Erika Schanke, a 20-year real estate veteran, has joined Odyssey Retail Advisors LLC as a vice president to focus on landlord clientele and new global retail partnerships.

Schanke’s expertise is in transaction management, financial planning and analysis, promotional marketing, portfolio optimization and implementing change management. Previously, she was at Cushman & Wakefield for 13 years, where as managing director of retail services she provided direction for its global retail platform, forged brand relationships and led cross-border initiatives for the Americas. She has guided retailers on their entries into North America as well as U.S. retailers on expansions abroad.

“Erika’s multifaceted experience lends itself perfectly to our ethos at Odyssey, where we act as valued partners to landlords in both envisioning and executing optimal retail portfolios,” said Richard Johnson, managing director and partner, Odyssey Retail Advisors.

Odyssey is a New York-based retail real estate advisory firm representing retailers, developers and landlords. Services include strategic planning, site identification, market analysis and project planning, financial evaluation, negotiation, construction and design facilitation, portfolio optimization and restructuring.