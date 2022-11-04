Flavio Briatore’s Majestas Expands in the Middle East

NEW OPENINGS: Doha will soon be home to the next FIFA World Cup, set to begin on Nov. 20 and the city has seen a slate of openings and renovations of hotels and restaurants.

Flavio Briatore, the Italian entrepreneur and owner of the food and entertainment group Majestas, isn’t missing the opportunity.

On Nov. 1, Briatore’s company opened four new locations in Qatar’s capital city: Billionaire, Crazy Pizza, Cova and Twiga.

The Crazy Pizza location which was inaugurated on Nov. 1. Image courtesy / Manuel Bougot

The inaugurations are part of an important acceleration in Majestas’ global expansion, which will continue in 2023 with the goal of reaching revenues of 100 million euros. Within the Middle East region, the group already owns one location in Dubai and two in Riyadh.

Twiga, Crazy Pizza and Cova are located in Doha’s elegant Fashion Avenue, on the second floor of the new department store Printemps Doha Oasis. Billionaire, which offers a nightclub and dinner experience, is situated on the artificial island Al Maha Island.

All the locations are designed with a distinct Italian mood: Cova pasticceria resembles a typical Italian cafè where people can enjoy a cup of espresso and a “pasticcino,” Crazy Pizza offers an all-Italian menu hinging on pizza, while Billionaire is the most international of all, where guests will be able to experience a live show while having dinner.

Majestas has 24 venues in 10 cities across six countries with almost 800 employees. It represents the evolution of Flavio Briatore’s former “Billionaire Life,” founded in Porto Cervo in 1998. According to the group, in 2023 the locations will triple.

The latest opening of the group was Rome’s Crazy Pizza situated in Via Veneto. In May, WWD reported that Briatore was also in the process of renovating the Twiga restaurant in Italy’s capital city, but an opening date is still being determined.