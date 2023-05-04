Giorgio Armani, Tadao Ando, Arada Partner on Dubai Residential Project

MILAN — Giorgio Armani is once again partnering with Tadao Ando.

The Armani/Casa Interior Design Studio and UAE-based property developer Arada will be creating residential units, common areas and amenities on a luxury project in Dubai — the Armani Beach Residences Palm Jumeirah, designed by Ando.

Sales of the residences will start in the second half of the year and the project is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2026.

Armani, chairman and chief executive officer of his namesake group, expects the partnership with Arada and Ando “will also result in an exceptional and magnificent place in which to live.”

The Pritzker Prize-winning architect will emphasize the connection between nature and architecture as the residences will be located on the outer crescent of the man-made islands in Dubai, in a visual link with the sea.

Ando described the residences as “a special place where residents and visitors will experience art and architecture coming together as a synthesis of the shared passions of Giorgio Armani and I. The architecture at this wonderful location is designed to pursue a visual and experiential continuity between the interiors and the seascape that surrounds the project, with the interplay of light and shadow helping to create a dynamic sequence from arrival to the public areas and finally to each impeccable residence.”

The project will include homes and penthouses, as well as luxury amenities.

“Armani Beach Residences Palm Jumeirah blends the elegance and luxury for which the Armani lifestyle is so celebrated with the globally renowned contemporary design aesthetic of Tadao Ando,” said HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal, vice chairman of Arada. “With an outstanding location on the hugely in-demand Palm Jumeirah islands, we’re excited at the prospect of bringing this truly unique residential opportunity to Dubai, the world’s fastest-growing high-end real estate market.”

Armani has formed a strong working relationship with Ando, who created the designer’s theater on Via Bergognone in 2001.

At his Silos space in Milan, Armani devoted an exhibition to the Japanese architect’s career during Design Week in 2019. At the time, he praised Ando’s “extraordinary ability to transform ‘heavy’ materials such as metal and concrete into something truly exciting,” emphasizing the architect’s “use of light, a fundamental element that helps shape the character of spaces.”

The designer has also built a solid business with his hotels in Dubai, which bowed in 2010 in the Burj Khalifa, and in Milan a year later, in a venture with Dubai-based developer Emaar Properties PJSC that was established in 2005.

Last year, it was revealed that an Armani Hotel will rise in Diriyah, a 300-year-old site located a 15-minute drive from Riyadh, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which is expected to be completed in 2026.

Since 2003, the Armani/Casa Interior Design Studio has provided complete interior design services to private individuals and property developers, including the Maçka Residences in Istanbul and the Century Spire in Manila, among others. Most recently, the 260 Residences by Armani/Casa in Miami, in a 60-story oceanfront tower designed by architect César Pelli in Sunny Isles, have been completed and have sold out.

Armani is also redeveloping his four-level, 16,000-square-foot Madison Avenue store in Manhattan into a 96,000-square-foot building that will house a flagship and 19 luxury Armani/Casa residences, a project expected to be completed in 2025.