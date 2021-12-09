Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: December 8, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Von Maur: A Family Business With Tradition, Service and 150 Years of History

Fashion

Balenciaga RTW Fall 2022

Beauty

L’Oréal Acquiring Youth to the People

Gucci Makes a Big London Move, Swapping Old Bond for New Bond Street

Luxury fashion brands have been migrating northward from Old Bond Street to New Bond which, pre-pandemic, was the most expensive shopping thoroughfare in Europe.

Gucci in London as the shops
Gucci's Sloane Street store in London. Manu Valcarce/WWD

LONDON — New Bond Street in Mayfair, one of the most expensive shopping strips in the world, is about to welcome another luxury megabrand to a growing lineup that already includes Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Celine, Versace, Loewe and Balenciaga.

WWD has learned that Gucci will be moving from its longtime corner site on Old Bond Street to 144-146 New Bond Street. Gucci will be moving into a 16,000-square-foot space, and is expected to take possession of the property in the autumn of 2022.

Trophaeum Asset Management, which owns most of Albemarle Street, other properties on New Bond Street, and chunks of prime space around London, purchased the retail block in February 2020 from a firm controlled by the banker Joseph Safra.

Trophaeum paid 130 million pounds for the building, which currently houses Halcyon Gallery on the ground floor.

Related Galleries

At the time, Matt Farrell, managing director at Trophaeum, said “the location has great potential for a future fashion house.” He added that Trophaeum was “very keen to acquire the building, regardless of the chaos related to Brexit,” and made its move in response to increased investor appetite.

Trophaeum declined to comment for this story. Gucci could not be reached for comment.

Gucci’s planned move from Old Bond to New Bond signals a bigger shift that’s happening on the historic shopping street, which measures half a mile, and links Piccadilly with Oxford Street.

Celine store
Celine’s new store on New Bond Street in London. Manu Valcarce for WWD

Megabrands are migrating northward to New Bond as the big luxury groups, and property companies, snap up real estate on the Oxford Street end of New Bond, in years past a hodgepodge of retail with few major fashion brands. These tended to congregate south of Brook Street.

Trophaeum has been competing for properties alongside Kering, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton,  Compagnie Financière Richemont, Christina Ong — and a slew of other brands and high net worth investors — on the street.

In 2019, New Bond Street was ranked the most expensive shopping thoroughfare in Europe, and the third most expensive worldwide, after Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay and upper Fifth Avenue in Manhattan in Cushman & Wakefield’s annual survey of shopping streets.

At the time, Cushman & Wakefield said that rents on New Bond were $1,714 a square foot a year in the second quarter of 2019. Cushman has not done its annual shopping survey since the COVID-19 crisis, and landlords are tight-lipped about current rents on the street.

As reported, LVMH has been sliding its brands around like chess pieces into key positions on New Bond, with Celine the latest name to move in.

Last month Celine opened next door to fellow LVMH brand Loewe, which is located at 41-42 New Bond Street, and its luxury neighbors include Ermenegildo Zegna, Alaïa, Smythson, Chloé, Ralph Lauren and Delvaux.

The Celine property belongs to LVMH, and had formerly housed a Louis Vuitton store. A few minutes’ walk away is the Vuitton flagship, which reopened in 2019 after a major refurbishment overseen by Peter Marino.

Kering-owned Balenciaga is preparing to move into the current Russell & Bromley shoe store space on the corner of New Bond and Conduit streets.

Earlier this year, Chanel purchased its flagship at 159 New Bond Street for a reported 310 million pounds from the Swedish pension fund SEB. According to press reports at the time, SEB was originally asking for offers around 240 million pounds.

Canali is located at 64 New Bond Street near Brook Street, and occupies the corner unit of a new, mixed-used development overseen by Great Portland Estates. It will sit alongside non-retail businesses including Glencore and KKR, which have pre-let 111,100 square feet of office space for their respective European headquarters.

Despite the lack of international tourism and store closures due to COVID-19, New Bond Street remains hot property.
“Investor confidence in Bond Street hasn’t waned, and we expect to see [New Bond] go from strength to strength over the coming years,” said Anthony Selwyn, co-head of global retail at Savills, in a report published in September.

Selwyn said the launch of Crossrail in early 2022, and the opening of the Mandarin Oriental hotel at Hanover Square “are set to have huge impacts on footfall,” in the area.

Celine store
Celine’s new store on New Bond Street in London. Manuel Valcarce for WWD

The new Crossrail underground network will run 42 miles east-west through London, with a stop on Davies Street, near New Bond. Crossrail starts around Heathrow and runs east into Essex, promising to speed millions of commuters, visitors and international tourists (when they can return to Britain in force) into central London.

Gucci Makes a Big London Move,
The new Canali store on the corner of New Bond Street and Brook Street in London. Courtesy of Canali/Carolina Mizrahi

In its report, Savills said that investor appetite for Bond Street overall remains “strong,” with prime yields holding at their pre-pandemic level of 2.75 percent. Those yields are far higher than key streets in the West End, which have declined since the pandemic.

Bond Street overall was accountable for more than half of all retail investment in central London in the first half of 2021, Savills added.

Money has been pouring into the wider neighborhood: In early October, the New West End Company, which represents 600 businesses in and around Oxford, Regent and Bond streets, revealed there would be 5 billion pounds of capital investment in London’s West End across 22 existing, and new developments.

The funding, it said, would help the overall district bounce back from the pandemic by diversifying the offerings to include more multipurpose spaces, experiential shopping and public areas.

While Old Bond Street still has its share of fashion brands — including Prada, Alexander McQueen, Dolce & Gabbana, and Stella McCartney — it’s also home to many high-end watch and jewelry houses such as Cartier, Rolex, De Beers, Vacheron Constantin, Boucheron and Damiani, which attract a different clientele from the fashion brands.

Gucci Makes a Big London Move,
The Chanel boutique on New Bond Street in London. Tim Jenkins

Indeed, there’s a difference between splashing tens of thousands of pounds on a Vacheron Constantin watch, and a few thousand pounds on a Louis Vuitton bag.

Although Trophaeum declined to comment, it is clear the company is looking to replicate on New Bond what it has already done on Albemarle Street, filling the thoroughfare with luxury brands and turning it into a fashion and accessories haven.

Trophaeum has added more than 25 new businesses to Albemarle over the last five years, including Self-Portrait, Thom Browne and Aquazzura.

During the pandemic, the company moved in a string of new businesses, including the London outpost of the Paris sushi restaurant Le Bar des Prés; La Loma, a Peruvian concept created by club king Robin Birley, and a new members’ club on the corner of Albemarle and Grafton streets called Maison Estelle.

Trophaeum started buying New Bond Street properties in 2015 with the idea of turning the area that runs from the corner of Bruton Street to the corner of Grosvenor Street into a European fashion and accessories hotspot. It has since moved Chloé into number 143, and Alaïa into number 139 New Bond Street.

Gucci is arguably Trophaeum’s hottest property on New Bond so far, and its neighbors will include Balenciaga, Jimmy Choo, Miu Miu and Fendi.

Trophaeum also owns other property around London, notably on St. John’s Wood high street, which it has been revitalizing. It has taken its luxury proposition to Italy, too: In the fall, Trophaeum opened the first Christian Louboutin flagship in Milan’s Golden Triangle.

Gucci has occupied the corner space at Old Bond Street and Stafford Street for more than 20 years. In 2011, the 7,370-square-foot store was refurbished when Frida Giannini was at the creative helm of the brand.

Gucci Makes a Big London Move,

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Gucci Makes a Big London Move,

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Gucci Makes a Big London Move,

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Gucci Makes a Big London Move,

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Gucci Makes a Big London Move,

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Gucci Makes a Big London Move,

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Gucci Makes a Big London Move,

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Gucci Makes a Big London Move,

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Gucci Makes a Big London Move,

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Gucci Makes a Big London Move,

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Gucci Makes a Big London Move,

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Gucci Makes a Big London Move,

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Gucci Makes a Big London Move,

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Gucci Makes a Big London Move,

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Gucci Makes a Big London Move,

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Gucci Makes a Big London Move,

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Gucci Makes a Big London Move,

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Gucci Makes a Big London Move,

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Gucci Makes a Big London Move,

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Gucci Makes a Big London Move,

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Gucci Makes a Big London Move,

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Gucci Makes a Big London Move,

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Gucci Makes a Big London Move,

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Gucci Makes a Big London Move,

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Gucci Makes a Big London Move,

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Gucci Makes a Big London Move,

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Gucci Makes a Big London Move,

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Gucci Makes a Big London Move,

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Gucci Makes a Big London Move,

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Gucci Makes a Big London Move,

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Gucci Makes a Big London Move,

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Gucci Makes a Big London Move,

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Gucci Makes a Big London Move,

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Gucci Makes a Big London Move,

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Gucci Makes a Big London Move,

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Gucci Makes a Big London Move,

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Gucci Makes a Big London Move,

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad