Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: May 23, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Stella McCartney’s Fungi Bag Hits Stores in July

Beauty

L’Oréal Invests in Japanese Personalized Beauty Start-up

Fashion

Balenciaga Resort 2023

ICSC Makes a Las Vegas Comeback With 22,000 Attendees

The ICSC conference returned to Las Vegas after more than a two-year absence.

ICSC Las Vegas
On the floor of the ICSC convention in Las Vegas.

The ICSC conference in Las Vegas, an annual convention for retailers, shopping mall owners and real estate companies, couldn’t have come at a better time.

Shopping centers and retailers are trying to claw their way back to better economic times after taking a revenue hit from the more than two-year-old COVID-19 pandemic. A big conference where everyone can talk in person and work out deals is a good step toward helping to continue retail’s revival.

The conference, which runs through Tuesday at the Las Vegas Convention Center, has been under stress, too. For more than two years, no conferences were held and most of the ICSC staff was laid off three months into the pandemic.

Last year, the New York-based ICSC, which used to stand for the International Council of Shopping Centers, changed its name to Innovating Commerce Serving Communities and expanded its membership to include businesses such as technology start-ups and real estate service providers.

Related Galleries

Business began to get back to normal for the ICSC last December when it held an abbreviated version of the conference. It was called “Here, We Go,” and took place in the West Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Only about 10,000 attendees registered — down from the usual 30,000.

For this most recent conference, things were more normal with seminars held on everything from “New Concepts on Amplifying the In-store Shopper Experience” to “Success Stories of Mall Revitalization.”

Dwyane Wade, the 13-time NBA All-Star, three-time NBA champion and an Olympic gold medalist, gave the keynote presentation, outlining the steps he has taken to grow his Way of Wade basketball and apparel brand with its 11 retail stores.

While attendance at the conference was better than in December, it still had room to grow. “As of Sunday, we had over 22,000 people registered for the event,” said Stephanie Cegielski, ICSC’s vice president of research and public relations. “While it isn’t yet at pre-pandemic levels, it is a great turnout for our first May event since the start of the pandemic.”

The most discussed topic at the event was the increase in leased space, Cegielski said. “We are definitely seeing a resurgence following a quiet 2020,” she noted.

This time the conference was using only the Central and South halls and not a third one at the convention center. But all the exhibit space was being used. “We sold out of floor space,” Cegielski said.

On the exhibit floor were a host of companies either looking for retail space to rent, ventures selling various services or cities hoping to attract a shopping center or two.

Oklahoma City sent a contingent of city staff and chamber of commerce officials, as it has done in previous years, to staff two big meeting rooms in a booth with large monitors. The idea was to showcase the city to bring in quality retail and development projects. The city is emphasizing that its population has grown by 100,000 people in the last decade to make it an urban center with 650,000 residents.

Other cities taking booths included Coalinga, Dana Point, Fresno, Garden Grove and Costa Mesa in California; Aurora, Colorado, and Las Vegas.

On the retail side, companies such as The Home Depot Corp., The Good Feet Store, 99 Cents Only Stores, Walmart Inc. and Big 5 Sporting Goods had booths.

Malls are starting to return to pre-pandemic levels, but inflation may take a bite out of that. One attendee said online enterprises are venturing into brick-and-mortar locations and people are wanting to grow their stores despite rumblings of a recession.

According to Moody’s Analytics, regional and super regional mall vacancies have trended down three quarters in a row. In the first quarter of 2022, vacancy rates stood at 10.3 percent, compared to 10.6 percent one year ago. Asking rents were up slightly to $21.38 a square foot compared to $21.31 a square foot in early 2021.

With the economy getting back to normal, ICSC is planning another conference Aug. 28 to 30 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

 

 

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

ICSC Conference Returns Full-Time to Las

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

ICSC Conference Returns Full-Time to Las

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

ICSC Conference Returns Full-Time to Las

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

ICSC Conference Returns Full-Time to Las

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

ICSC Conference Returns Full-Time to Las

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

ICSC Conference Returns Full-Time to Las

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

ICSC Conference Returns Full-Time to Las

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

ICSC Conference Returns Full-Time to Las

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

ICSC Conference Returns Full-Time to Las

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

ICSC Conference Returns Full-Time to Las

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

ICSC Conference Returns Full-Time to Las

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

ICSC Conference Returns Full-Time to Las

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

ICSC Conference Returns Full-Time to Las

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

ICSC Conference Returns Full-Time to Las

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

ICSC Conference Returns Full-Time to Las

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

ICSC Conference Returns Full-Time to Las

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

ICSC Conference Returns Full-Time to Las

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

ICSC Conference Returns Full-Time to Las

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

ICSC Conference Returns Full-Time to Las

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

ICSC Conference Returns Full-Time to Las

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
ICSC Conference Returns Full-Time to Las

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

ICSC Conference Returns Full-Time to Las

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

ICSC Conference Returns Full-Time to Las

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

ICSC Conference Returns Full-Time to Las

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

ICSC Conference Returns Full-Time to Las

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

ICSC Conference Returns Full-Time to Las

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

ICSC Conference Returns Full-Time to Las

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

ICSC Conference Returns Full-Time to Las

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

ICSC Conference Returns Full-Time to Las

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

ICSC Conference Returns Full-Time to Las

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

ICSC Conference Returns Full-Time to Las

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

ICSC Conference Returns Full-Time to Las

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

ICSC Conference Returns Full-Time to Las

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

ICSC Conference Returns Full-Time to Las

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

ICSC Conference Returns Full-Time to Las

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

ICSC Conference Returns Full-Time to Las

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad