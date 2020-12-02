PARIS — Kering is setting down roots in Wayne, N.J., where it has opened new, high-tech headquarters for its U.S. operations.

“The United States is a key country for the group, and we are excited to not only better serve our clients in this market, but to further invest in this region and to attract the best talent,” Jean-François Palus, group managing director of Kering, said in a statement.

Technology is a key feature of the freshly outfitted space, which includes a “tech bar” and “retail lab” to test ideas for stores.

Designed by architecture group HLW, the interior features neutral colors, with wood panels and modern future adding intimacy to the sprawling, industrial space.

The offices are built around a central staircase, and a café with 24-foot windows offers a view on a golf course, with ample natural light.

“Our employees’ work-life experience remains our priority,” said Laurent Claquin, president of Kering’s operations in the Americas.

The location, which replaces the French luxury group’s previous spot in Secaucus, N.J., is the second largest structure in Wayne.

In recent years, brands and luxury groups have increasingly focused on the attractiveness of their offices and manufacturing sites, which are considered important extensions of corporate identity. Kering’s Paris headquarters are a prime example built in a 17th-century hospice in the center of the French capital, complete with a chapel, gardens and bee hives.

he new U.S. headquarters were designed for LEED Gold certification, reflecting the group’s emphasis on sustainability.