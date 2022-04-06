Live Nation Staging Concerts and Events at American Dream

American Dream, striving to generate more buzz and draw more visitors, has partnered up with Live Nation to bring a performance dimension and series of events to the center’s mega mix of attractions and experiences, WWD has learned.

Concerts, launch parties for music releases and upcoming tours, celebrity meet and greets, pop-up shops and product drops are all part of the programming, according to officials.

Hip-hop artist Ludacris will perform on May 7, followed by rapper J.I. on June 17; DJs/producers Two Friends on June 18; rapper Lil Tjay on July 22; rapper Sheck Wes on Aug. 13, and Japanese rock band Band-Maid on Oct. 30. More artists will be added to the concert series.

Ludacris Lexie Moreland

Live Nation will stage “Barbercon,” a festival of the barbering community, in The Rink at American Dream on July 17.

In addition to The Rink, officials said shows and events will happen throughout the $6 billion, 3 million-square-foot complex, including in the Court A common area, the DreamWorks Water Park, the Big Snow indoor ski slope or the Legoland Discovery Center. American Dream also features the Sea Life Aquarium, the Skip Barber Racing Go-Kart Academy, a Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park, miniature golf and other features.

Located in East Rutherford, N.J.. just outside of New York City, American Dream signed a multiyear partnership for Live Nation.

By advancing its offering with Live Nation, and last fall’s launch of The Avenue luxury retail wing, American Dream is working to generate more foot traffic.

American Dream will be marketing the Live Nation events through kiosks and signage in the New Jersey-New York metropolitan area including the neighboring MetLife Stadium where concerts and New York Giants and Jets football games are staged.

In the past, the center has been beset by financing issues, exacerbated by the pandemic, which forced the complex to temporarily close for several months shortly after it first opened in the fall of 2019. The complex defaulted on a construction loan and as a consequence, Triple Five, the developer of American Dream, had to give the lenders a 49 percent stake in the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn., and the West Edmonton Mall in Canada, both developed by Triple Five.

The luxury wing includes Saks Fifth Avenue, Hermès, Saint Laurent, Dolce & Gabbana, Carpaccio, a fine-dining Italian restaurant, and other upscale brands.

Elsewhere in the center are more moderately priced retailers, including Aritzia, H&M, Primark, Uniqlo, Sephora and Zara, as well as the only Toys “R” stand-alone location in the U.S. — though more could open.

“We are excited to partner with American Dream and create a new and unique live platform that connects live performers with their fans in an exciting new way,” Geoff Gordon, regional president, Live Nation Northeast, said in a statement. “We see a lot of potential here at American Dream to showcase a diverse lineup of entertainment options designed to enhance the customer experience and drive new audiences to the entertainment and retail center.” Live Nation Entertainment includes the Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts and Live Nation Sponsorship divisions.

“American Dream provides guests with experiences that can’t be found anywhere else, like the incredibly popular amusement park takeover concert series we’ve created,” Don Ghermezian, chief executive officer of American Dream, said in a statement. “A partnership with Live Nation takes our property to a new level. The impact and value Live Nation brings as our content provider gives artists another unique platform to inspire their fans.”