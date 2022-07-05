Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: July 5, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Olivier Rousteing Brought 200 Sketches to Jean Paul Gaultier

Men's

Why American Men’s Designers Prefer Paris to New York

Fashion

Dior Couture Fall 2022

Lululemon Is Moving to Spain

The retailer plans to open two stores in Spain this fall.

Lululemon store
A Lululemon store in Hong Kong. The Canadian retailer currently has nearly 600 brick-and-mortar stores in locations around the world. Sipa USA via AP

Lululemon is moving to Spain. 

On Tuesday, the Canadian athletic apparel, accessories and footwear retailer revealed plans to open two stores in Spain this fall, as well as a Spanish e-commerce site this summer. The move marks the company’s first European expansion since pre-pandemic times in 2019. 

Lululemon hike collection
Lululemon expanded its assortment to include a hike collection in June. Courtesy Photo ASATO iiDA

​​“As a brand [that] supports wellbeing, Lululemon has a strong synergy with the active, balanced lifestyle enjoyed in Spain,” said André Maestrini, executive vice president, international. “We’re looking forward to connecting with Spanish guests through our website and at our first retail stores opening in Madrid and Barcelona. The strength of our model across product innovation, guest experience, community and culture provides a unique advantage as we introduce Lululemon to our newest market.”

Related Galleries

The e-commerce site lululemon.es will launch later this month, followed by two stores — one in Madrid and one in Barcelona — in September. Lululemon has nearly 40 stores across eight countries in Europe: France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and the U.K. Internationally, the retailer has 579 stores. 

Lululemon sneakers
Lululemon unveiled its first collection of sneakers in March. Courtesy Photo Jenna Saint Martin

Meanwhile, Lululemon continues to grow, improving on top and bottom lines in the most recent quarter, despite industrywide headwinds. In April, the retailer set its sights on a $12.5 billion revenue target by 2026. At the time, company executives said it also had plans to open new stores in Thailand and Italy within the next 12 months. In addition, a second experiential store will open in Houston later this year. 

The firm is also deep in product expansion mode, releasing women’s sneakers; workout hijabs; hiking, golf and tennis apparel; bags made from mushrooms; resale, and at-home fitness, all during the pandemic. Lululemon is also the official outfitter of Team Canada (a role it will retain through 2028).

“We’re in the early innings of growth,” Calvin McDonald, Lululemon’s chief executive officer, told analysts in April.

Lululemon Stakes Out Spanish Market

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Lululemon Stakes Out Spanish Market

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Lululemon Stakes Out Spanish Market

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Lululemon Stakes Out Spanish Market

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Lululemon Stakes Out Spanish Market

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Lululemon Stakes Out Spanish Market

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Lululemon Stakes Out Spanish Market

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Lululemon Stakes Out Spanish Market

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Lululemon Stakes Out Spanish Market

Hot Summer Bags

Lululemon Stakes Out Spanish Market

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Lululemon Stakes Out Spanish Market

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Lululemon Stakes Out Spanish Market

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Lululemon Stakes Out Spanish Market

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Lululemon Stakes Out Spanish Market

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Lululemon Stakes Out Spanish Market

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Lululemon Stakes Out Spanish Market

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Lululemon Stakes Out Spanish Market

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Lululemon Stakes Out Spanish Market

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Lululemon Stakes Out Spanish Market

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Lululemon Stakes Out Spanish Market

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Lululemon Stakes Out Spanish Market

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Lululemon Stakes Out Spanish Market

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Lululemon Stakes Out Spanish Market

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Lululemon Stakes Out Spanish Market

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Lululemon Stakes Out Spanish Market

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Lululemon Stakes Out Spanish Market

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Lululemon Stakes Out Spanish Market

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Lululemon Stakes Out Spanish Market

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Lululemon Stakes Out Spanish Market

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Lululemon Stakes Out Spanish Market

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Lululemon Stakes Out Spanish Market

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Lululemon Stakes Out Spanish Market

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Lululemon Stakes Out Spanish Market

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Lululemon Stakes Out Spanish Market

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Lululemon Stakes Out Spanish Market

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Lululemon Stakes Out Spanish Market

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Lululemon Stakes Out Spanish Market

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Lululemon Stakes Out Spanish Market

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Lululemon Stakes Out Spanish Market

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Lululemon Stakes Out Spanish Market

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Lululemon Stakes Out Spanish Market

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Lululemon Stakes Out Spanish Market

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Lululemon Stakes Out Spanish Market

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Lululemon Stakes Out Spanish Market

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Lululemon Stakes Out Spanish Market

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Lululemon Stakes Out Spanish Market

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad