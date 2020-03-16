By  on March 16, 2020

LVMH has unveiled plans to open the first U.S. location of the Cheval Blanc Hotel in Beverly Hills. This confirms a report in WWD from March 2019.

The property will be designed by architect Peter Marino, and is expected to open in 2025, following Cheval Blanc hotels at LVMH’s La Samaritaine complex in Paris, currently scheduled for April, and in London’s Mayfair, scheduled for 2022.

