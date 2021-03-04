MILAN — As part of its efforts to enhance the organization and be at the forefront of innovation and sustainability, Spanish fashion retailer Mango is investing 42 million euros in the creation of a new hub in Palau-Solità i Plegamans, in the outskirts of Barcelona, Spain.

The new complex housing offices, including the design department, will span over 1 million square feet through the renovation of an existing factory and the addition of a new building covering 215,280 square feet.

The renovation works are to be completed by 2024.

Conceived as a research, development and innovation center, the site is called Campus Mango and is being developed to promote the interaction between employees because of open spaces and a blend of digital and physical, thus spurring creativity, the company said.

“The new Mango Campus will need to be an engine of change for the organization. We want to promote a new way of working that will allow all of our employees to work according to our customer-centric strategy, which should inform all our decisions and initiatives,” said Toni Ruiz, Mango’s chief executive officer.

“We are committed to building a [new] company culture by empowering our employees, so that they can lead initiatives supporting the change of the company,” he added.

In sync with Mango’s commitment to sustainability, the building was designed to enhance energetic efficiency, leveraging sunlight and low-energy lighting, as well as a photovoltaic system. The company will also install electric charging stations for the employees’ vehicles.

Started in 1984 by Isak Andic, who still owns the company, Mango produces about 150 million fashion pieces a year, in women’s, men’s, kids’ and its plus-size line called Violeta by Mango. Late last year, the retailer said it expects its online sales to top 1 billion euros in 2021. The company’s apparel and accessories are distributed online to 80 countries.