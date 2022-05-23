Philipp Plein to Design Luxury Apartments

PLEIN’S HOME: Philipp Plein has signed an agreement with G Rent SpA to create luxury apartments in Milan and Rome.

Until 2035, the brand will have exclusive management of two buildings, of about 32,400 square feet each, in prestigious residential areas in Milan and Rome, but at the moment, there are still no precise locations for the construction of the luxury apartments.

The two buildings will be managed with the formula of “luxury serviced apartments,” meaning they will have hotel services such as a gym, a swimming pool, a spa, relaxation areas, laundry and security services.

The buildings will reflect Philipp Plein’s brand style and identity, while the artistic and executive production of the launch will be managed by architect Roberto Regondi, art director of Brera Contract Srl, specialized in interior design and media solutions for real estate.

The designer believes that the project “is a great recognition of our brand equity and of the notoriety and prestige that our brand can boast among the tenants of this type of establishment.”

The publicly listed G Rent SpA operates under the Gabetti Short Rent brand and deals with providing dedicated services to investors, developers and private customers for the full outsourcing of high quality real estate units intended for short leases.

Emiliano di Bartolo, chief executive officer of G Rent SpA, praised Plein’s “innovative vision and creativity,” that will be a draw for the project. “After all, we also share VIP customers with this well-known maison, from actors to footballers, from singers to show business personalities, musicians, who we are sure will find their stay in the apartments we are going to manage, exciting and comfortable.”

As reported, the designer revealed last November that he had signed a deal to open a Plein hotel in Milan’s Via Manin, in the historic Palazzo Melzi d’Eril building, which is expected to open in February 2023.