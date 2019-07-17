With an eye on global growth, Quiet Logistics Inc. opened a robot-powered fulfillment center in Los Angeles — expanding its reach to the West Coast while “enabling next-day and two-day shipping for omnichannel customers,” the company said.

The Devens, Mass.-based company, which describes itself as the “leading outsourced fulfillment partner to premium apparel and lifestyle brands,” said the 440,000-square-foot facility in L.A. is its fifth warehouse in the U.S. The company plans to double that number in North America over the next three years.

The L.A. fulfillment center is located at 6565 Valley View Street in La Palma, Calif. The company said the facility is open and “fulfilling orders on behalf of a new, digitally native customer” and noted that at full capacity, “it will be powered by a staff of approximately 500 full-time warehouse employees, working alongside collaborative, autonomous mobile robots to ensure maximum productivity and accuracy.”

Bruce Welty, founder and chief executive officer of Quiet Logistics, said, “Efficient shipping and delivery options are critical to the success of retail brands today. With our West Coast presence, we are able to cost-effectively reach a large population of urban customers, bringing us closer to our goal of reaching 99 percent of our brands’ customers with two-day ground shipping, and over 65 percent with next-day ground.”

Kate Terry, chief revenue officer of the firm, said the facility “marks an important first step toward Quiet Logistics’ expansion, both nationally and globally. We look forward to continuing to build out Quiet’s network of urban fulfillment centers throughout the U.S. and abroad, which will enable us to provide faster delivery direct-to-consumer, as well as seamless omnichannel fulfillment services to our retail partners around the world.”

This past spring, Quiet Logistics was acquired by real estate firms Greenfield Partners and Related Companies for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is part of a flurry of activity in the warehouse market, with private equity firms and developers making investments in third-party fulfillment centers.