Esther Bukai of Ripko Real Estate has been promoted from executive vice president to vice chairperson.

Bukai has worked with Ripko since 1998 and has been vital to the firm’s growth throughout New York City, according to the commercial real estate firm.

The company also indicated that Bukai has more than 25 years of experience, has executed well more than $200 million in lease transactions and completed 75-plus leases for national drugstore chains in the New York City metropolitan area.

In its 30-year history, Ripko, which has 70 brokers in six offices, has leased 20 million square feet of retail space in New York City’s five boroughs, Long Island, Westchester, Connecticut and New Jersey. It’s leased stores for Apple, Target, Whole Foods, Tesla, Equinox and Barneys New York, among other retail companies.