By  on February 4, 2020

PARIS — The Rue Saint-Honoré topped the list of hottest strips in the French capital for luxury shoppers in terms of store openings last year, accounting for nearly half of the city’s transactions, according to a report from Cushman & Wakefield.

The study paints a picture of a buzzing Paris luxury scene last year, with 51 store openings, up from 40 in 2018. The Avenue des Champs-Élysées, Place Vendome-Rue de la Paix, Avenue Montaigne and Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré were other top locations for the Place Vendôme-Rue de la Paix, Avenue Montaigne and Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré high-end market, according to the study.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers