×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: January 3, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: AZ Factory to Showcase Fledgling Designer Tennessy Thoreson During Paris Couture Week

Fashion

What to Watch: Men’s Spring 2023 Trends

Beauty

EXCLUSIVE: Sweetgreen Unveils Partnership With Melissa Wood-Tepperberg

SMBs Struggle to Pay Rent

Alignable's latest rent report also revealed states with the highest delinquency rates.

Hands of a woman hold an letter with that reads Overdue in an envelope - Keys - Table - Late Payment
About 40 percent of SMBs polled on delinquent with rent. Aaron - stock.adobe.com

For the second month in a row, the number of SMBs delinquent on their rent hovered around 40 percent. According to Alignable’s December Rent Report, 38 percent of small businesses “say they have only one month or less of cash reserves right now,” which is up 12 percentage points “from just 26 percent in December 2021 and represents an all-time high for 2022.”

The report also revealed that just 21 percent of polled SMBs have recovered financially to pre-pandemic levels. “This is down 22 percentage points from December 2021, when it was 43 percent,” the report stated. Still, the report’s author said, “retailers, restaurants and construction companies broke rent delinquency records for 2022 this month, unable to pay their full rent.”

Related Galleries

By state, Alignable said New York had the highest rent delinquency rate, with 55 percent of respondents saying they cannot cover rent in full. Texas came in with 45 percent, while Florida was 41 percent.

The survey also showed that 52 percent of all SMBs said their rent is higher than six months ago. And 64 percent say consumer spending is down versus November. Meanwhile, 76 percent of those polled said they are worried about the impact of rising interest rates on their business — with 41 percent describing being highly concerned.

The Alignable survey reveals the challenges SMBs face in the new year. A pullback in consumer spending due to inflation is expected to continue through the first half. SMBs are also facing workforce shortages and tighter cash flow, as well as supply chain glitches. But it is the uncertainties of several variables that have SMBs in a spin.

When asked about the top three challenges facing their business, 38 respondents in an SMB Group poll said it was dealing with ongoing uncertainty and changing market conditions. And 34 percent said it was sustaining revenues, while 33 percent said it was in attracting new customers.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Alignable's Latest Rent Report Shows Challenges SMBs Face

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Alignable's Latest Rent Report Shows Challenges SMBs Face

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Alignable's Latest Rent Report Shows Challenges SMBs Face

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Alignable's Latest Rent Report Shows Challenges SMBs Face

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Alignable's Latest Rent Report Shows Challenges SMBs Face

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Alignable's Latest Rent Report Shows Challenges SMBs Face

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Alignable's Latest Rent Report Shows Challenges SMBs Face

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Alignable's Latest Rent Report Shows Challenges SMBs Face

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Alignable's Latest Rent Report Shows Challenges SMBs Face

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Alignable's Latest Rent Report Shows Challenges SMBs Face

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Alignable's Latest Rent Report Shows Challenges SMBs Face

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Alignable's Latest Rent Report Shows Challenges SMBs Face

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Alignable's Latest Rent Report Shows Challenges SMBs Face

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Alignable's Latest Rent Report Shows Challenges SMBs Face

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Alignable's Latest Rent Report Shows Challenges SMBs Face

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Alignable's Latest Rent Report Shows Challenges SMBs Face

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Alignable's Latest Rent Report Shows Challenges SMBs Face

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Alignable's Latest Rent Report Shows Challenges SMBs Face

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Alignable's Latest Rent Report Shows Challenges SMBs Face

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Alignable's Latest Rent Report Shows Challenges SMBs Face

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Alignable's Latest Rent Report Shows Challenges SMBs Face

Hot Summer Bags

Alignable's Latest Rent Report Shows Challenges SMBs Face

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Alignable's Latest Rent Report Shows Challenges SMBs Face

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Alignable's Latest Rent Report Shows Challenges SMBs Face

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Alignable's Latest Rent Report Shows Challenges SMBs Face

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Alignable's Latest Rent Report Shows Challenges SMBs Face

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Alignable's Latest Rent Report Shows Challenges SMBs Face

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Alignable's Latest Rent Report Shows Challenges SMBs Face

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Alignable's Latest Rent Report Shows Challenges SMBs Face

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Alignable's Latest Rent Report Shows Challenges SMBs Face

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Alignable's Latest Rent Report Shows Challenges SMBs Face

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Alignable's Latest Rent Report Shows Challenges SMBs Face

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Alignable's Latest Rent Report Shows Challenges SMBs Face

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Alignable's Latest Rent Report Shows Challenges SMBs Face

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Alignable's Latest Rent Report Shows Challenges SMBs Face

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Alignable's Latest Rent Report Shows Challenges SMBs Face

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Alignable's Latest Rent Report Shows Challenges SMBs Face

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Alignable's Latest Rent Report Shows Challenges SMBs Face

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Alignable's Latest Rent Report Shows Challenges SMBs Face

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Alignable's Latest Rent Report Shows Challenges SMBs Face

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Alignable's Latest Rent Report Shows Challenges SMBs Face

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Alignable's Latest Rent Report Shows Challenges SMBs Face

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad