Tampa’s Hyde Park Village Finesses Its Mix

Hyde Park Village, a lifestyle center in Tampa, Fla., that has been elevating its retail roster for five years, has another round of tenants signed on.

Australian luxury fashion label Zimmermann will join the property this summer with a 2,000-square-foot store, while Rag & Bone will open a 3,191-square-foot shop at an as-of-yet specified timing.

A European-style boutique hotel, Palihouse Hyde Park Village, is scheduled to open in the third quarter of this year, becoming the first hotel in the neighborhood.

Hyde Park Village is a property of the Chestnut Hill, Mass.-based WS Development.

This will be Zimmermann’s first location on Florida’s West Coast. The brand recently opened at The Royal Poinciana Plaza in Palm Beach, another WS Development property, and currently has 14 stores in the U.S. The Boston Seaport is another project of WS Development, among others.

“Zimmermann’s arrival to the neighborhood is yet another signifier of Hyde Park Village’s continued transformation. Our goal has always been to embrace the destination’s historic charm and quirkiness to attract exciting brands,” Samantha David, president of WS Development, said in a statement.

“We’ve created a store experience that’s really unique ⁠— there’s little Australian touches that we are bringing to the space through the art and furniture,” said Zimmerman’s creative director and cofounder Nicky Zimmermann.

WS Development indicated in its announcement that Hyde Park Village has experienced “significant growth in consumer foot traffic over the past year, surpassing pre-pandemic (2019) foot traffic levels,” though the company did not specific the increase.

There is a roster of 60 businesses on the site including Anthropologie, Bartaco, Lululemon, Sephora, Nike by Hyde Park Village, OddFellows Ice Cream Co., Madewell, SoulCycle, Kendra Scott, SuitSupply, and Meat Market. Hyde Park Village also hosts a monthly Fresh Market, a fitness series, and charitable events each year.

The development, which spans over six city blocks and 270,000 square feet, was acquired by WS Development in 2013. Since then, WS Development has brought over 17 new-to-market brands, 28 local businesses, and eateries to the destination.