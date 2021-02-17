Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc., benefiting from its open-air settings, is showing signs of recovering from the impact of COVID-19.

Citing improving shopper traffic and rent collections, Tanger on Wednesday reported net income of $300,000 or $0.00 a share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared to a $12.1 million loss, or $0.13 a share, in the year-ago period. The fourth quarter was heavily impacted by the pandemic and includes noncash impairment charges totaling $21.6 million, or $0.22 a share, related to two assets, in Mashantucket, Conn., and in Jeffersonville, Ohio, which was sold last January.

The prior-year period was impacted by a noncash impairment charge totaling $37.6 million related to the Jeffersonville asset.

“Our business continues to improve, with the consumer embracing open-air outlet centers as a preferred venue for shopping and entertainment,” said Stephen Yalof, chief executive officer of the real estate investment trust. “Traffic was approximately 90 percent of prior-year levels during the fourth quarter and in January, improved to more than 99 percent for domestic centers. Outlets are an important component of the omnichannel retail strategy, given the low cost structure and access to an incremental consumer that is both value-oriented and aspirational.

“Rent collections for the quarter improved to 95 percent of billed rents as of the end of January,” Yalof added. “As of that date, we had already collected 57 percent of 2020 rents that we allowed our tenants to defer until this year, nearly half of which represented prepayments. We collected 90 percent of deferred rents due in January. Our liquidity position is strong, with $84 million of cash and $600 million in unsecured lines of credit that were undrawn at the end of January,” he added.

In the fourth quarter, funds from operations were $0.54 a share, or $52.7 million, compared to $0.59 a share, or $57.5 million, for the prior-year period.

Core funds from operations was $0.54 a share, or $52.3 million, compared to $0.59 a share, or $57.5 million, for the prior-year period. Core funds exclude certain items the company does not consider indicative of ongoing operating performance, such as voluntary retirement costs, and the sale of an outparcel at an asset in a Canadian joint venture.

For all of 2020, Tanger reported a net loss of $0.40 a share, or $37 million, compared to net income of $0.93 a share, or $86.5 million, for the prior-year period. Funds from operations last year came to $1.58 a share, or $154.1 million, compared to $2.27 a share, or $221.7 million, for the prior-year period. Core funds from operations came to $1.57 a share, or $153.7 million, compared to $2.31 a share, or $226.1 million, for the prior-year period.