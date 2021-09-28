Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: September 28, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

The Originals: Manfred Thierry Mugler

Fashion

Olivier Rousteing Reflects on a Decade at Balmain

Fashion

Sir Jony Ive, Marc Newson to Design for Ferrari

Tanger’s Tango With Alternative Uses and Experiences

CEO Stephen J. Yalof spells out the strategies to capture wider audiences and increase the dwell time at the company's outlet centers.

Tanger's Tango With Alternative Uses and
The Tanger outlet center in Grand Rapids, Mich. David W.Brown

At Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc., it’s no longer entirely about shopping.

Micro breweries, gourmet groceries, golf simulators, electric car recharging stations, selfie concepts, even robotic dinosaurs and other alternative uses and entertainment features are popping up and taking over more of the real estate, along with greater amenities and food and beverage options. That “treasure hunt” for deep discounts on branded merchandise has for decades drawn shoppers to outlet centers and off-pricers, but now much more is needed to attract wider audiences and get them to stay longer.

“In Deer Park, we did the Dino Safari during the summer. We had 40 animated dinosaurs in the parking lot where you pay a fee and drive-through. Those animatronic, three-dimensional full-size dinosaurs that moved — they were a great draw,” Stephen J. Yalof, president and chief executive officer of the 40-year-old Tanger Factory Outlets, told WWD.

Related Galleries

“We have activated our parking lots in the past, but this was a pretty spectacular activation. I’d love to see Dino Safari come back year-over-year. If you want to keep that shopper and create a sense of loyalty, there has got to be something other than just the experience of shopping that holds them and gets them back more frequently,” Yalof said.

“One of our strategies is to get new customers and younger customers and get them to spend more time when they shop with us. Interesting new uses and creative use of our space has definitely given us this opportunity. We have a strategy to become more of a customer-experience destination.”

Tanger's Tango With Alternative Uses and
A Tyrannosaurus rex at last summer’s Dino Safari at Tanger’s outlet center in Deer Park, N.Y.

At outlet centers, traditional malls and all kinds of shopping venues, space has opened up because of the wave of restructurings and downsizings many brands and retailers have undergone recently, before and through the pandemic. Tanger, which owns or has an ownership interest in 36 upscale, open-air outlet centers mostly in the South and often near resort communities, recaptured 135,000 square feet this year through the end of July, 80,000 square feet during the first half of 2021 alone and about 380,000 square feet during the first half of 2020.

“There is definitely opportunities for some alternative uses in our shopping centers,” Yalof said. “Sit-down restaurants are pretty new to our format and we are finding that a lot of great local micro breweries and sit-down restaurants that serve alcohol are looking for locations. They are relocating in certain geographies and coming to shopping centers. We just added a very famous, high-end gourmet grocery, Nantucket Meat & Fish Market, in our outlet center in Hilton Head, S.C. It draws a totally new customer, who shops us more frequently, and while they are there, they will cross shop our shopping center and build bigger baskets.”

Among other alternative formats recently arriving to Tanger Outlets is Alvéole bee hives. Since last spring, six Alvéole honey bee colonies were installed atop Tanger centers in the U.S. and Canada. Alvéole, a social beekeeping company that provides programs and habitats for the country’s declining bee population, offers opportunities for consumers to learn and get involved with urban beekeeping.

At the Grand Rapids, Mich., outlet center, there is a 5 Lakes Brewery and Entertainment District, an evolving space with outdoor games such as a putting green, cornhole and bocce ball, with a social gathering space, and the Mebane, N.C., outlet center houses a Bright Penny Brewery. At the Hilton Head center, there is a Byrds Famous Cookies, and an X-Golf food and beverage establishment with golf simulators is under construction. At Deer Park, there is a new My Cookie Dealer, a digitally native company famous for its half-pound cookies as well as serving coffee and lemonade.

Five Tanger centers, so far, house “selfie stores” where customers pay entry fees to interact with art installations or other photographic backdrops and vignettes to take selfies.

Last spring, Fillogic, a New York City-based start-up logistics platform, opened a “tech-enabled micro distribution hub” at the Deer Park center. Fillogic offers a variety of shipping services, including same-day delivery for local residents, ship from store fulfillment, storing and shipping of direct-to-consumer orders, international shipping and aggregating shipments in trucks to save time and money for retailers.

Tanger also not long ago formed a partnership with Volta charging stations for electric automobiles. “More than half of our properties will have that. We don’t have gas stations on our properties,” Yalof said.

“We have a team looking to activate our excess land.”

Tanger's Tango With Alternative Uses and
Stephen Yalof

For the future, Yalof sees a substantial portion of Tanger real estate transformed to alternative uses. “Fifteen to 20 percent would be a great number,” he said.

Tanger has other strategies in motion changing the complexion and composition of its centers. “At Riverhead, we have been pretty successful bringing in a number of furniture and home decor stores,” he said, citing Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams furniture, and a major national furniture retailer soon to sign a lease. “Riverhead seems to be a destination for furniture and home decor right now. We have a number of stores there that serve that use. Restoration Hardware, West Elm, Pottery Barn are there.” And In Tanger’s center in San Marcos, Texas, there’s a Purple mattress outlet.

“There is a lot of growth in the furniture business. That’s going to fuel some of our growth going forward.”

Several Tanger markets — Riverhead, Deer Park, National Harbor and Myrtle Beach, among them — have been designated prime for increasing better-priced and luxury offerings. In the last six or seven months outlets for Giorgio Armani, Lafayette 148, Hugo Boss, Moose Knuckle and Tory Burch have opened.

“There are a handful of other brands at that level that we are working with, that will be new to our portfolio. We are in various late stages of completing transactions,” Yalof said. Outside the luxury sector, on Memorial Day this year, Tanger opened the first Dick’s Sporting Goods warehouse in Deer Park.

Tanger’s top 10 tenants are Gap Inc., represented by Old Navy, Gap and Banana Republic; Premium Apparel, which includes Talbots, Loft, Ann Taylor and Lane Bryant; PVH Corp., represented by Tommy Hilfiger, Van Heusen and Calvin Klein; SPARC, including Aéropostale, Brooks Brothers, Eddie Bauer, Forever 21, Lucky Brands and Nautica, and Tapestry, including Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman.

The other five top brands in Tanger centers are Under Armour; American Eagle and its Aerie division; Nike including its Converse and Hurley brands; Columbia Sportswear, and Carter’s including the Oshkosh B’gosh brand.

Despite the rise in COVID-19 cases, traffic to Tanger’s open-air centers during the second quarter of 2021 surpassed the same period of 2019, according to the company. Consolidated portfolio trailing 12-month tenant sales were $424 a square foot, an increase of more than 7 percent from the comparable 2019 period and the highest tenant sales reported in Tanger’s history. Consolidated portfolio occupancy rate was 93 percent as of June 30, compared to 91.7 percent on March 31, and 93.8 percent on June 30, 2020. And on a same-center basis, average tenant sales increased 5.5 percent compared to the trailing 12 months ended June 30, 2019.

Same-center net operating income for the consolidated portfolio increased to $69.4 million for the second quarter of 2021 from $37 million for the second quarter of 2020 driven by a better-than-expected rebound in variable rents and other revenues in 2021 and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic during the second quarter of 2020.

“We are getting a larger share of wallet,” Yalof said. “People who are coming to visit are definitely spending more money,” and a lot of that had to do with the return of students to classrooms this fall, as well as Tanger’s open-air format, which many consider safer environments than enclosed malls in a pandemic, and its value proposition.

“You get a lot more product for your dollar in an outlet shopping center,” Yalof said. “Our shopping centers are largely apparel, footwear, accessories, and that’s a lot of the product the customers have been looking for now, particularly during back-to-school.”

Geographically, the South has been performing better, traffic-wise, than the North, Yalof observed. “A lot of these summer-oriented resort destinations saw a tremendous amount of traffic,” such as in Hilton Head, S.C., and Vero Beach, Fla. “People are traveling. Last year, nobody was buying luggage. Now I can’t keep luggage in stock. That’s a great indication that people are [traveling] around. If they’re not flying, they are certainly doing it by car. Driving to American resort cities has been extremely popular, especially in the summer.”

Asked if he was concerned about the new rise of COVID-19 due to the Delta variant, Yalof replied: “We are prepared. Last year, when the stay-at-home mandates were first instituted, we went to work and developed great safety protocols. We definitely followed the government’s guidance. Now we have great experience operating our centers during that time period, so we can stand that up extremely quickly if need be. Again, we are open-air shopping centers, and I think what we found at least when the mandates were lifted and nonessential retail stores were allowed to reopen, was that our stores opened very quickly and customers returned very quickly.

“As we add new uses to our outlet centers, we are really drawing new kinds of customers to our centers,” Yalof added.  “And we are increasing the frequency of which they shop our centers.”

Tanger's Tango With Alternative Uses and

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Tanger's Tango With Alternative Uses and

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Tanger's Tango With Alternative Uses and

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Tanger's Tango With Alternative Uses and

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Tanger's Tango With Alternative Uses and

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Tanger's Tango With Alternative Uses and

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Tanger's Tango With Alternative Uses and

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Tanger's Tango With Alternative Uses and

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Tanger's Tango With Alternative Uses and

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Tanger's Tango With Alternative Uses and

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Tanger's Tango With Alternative Uses and

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Tanger's Tango With Alternative Uses and

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Tanger's Tango With Alternative Uses and

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Tanger's Tango With Alternative Uses and

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Tanger's Tango With Alternative Uses and

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Tanger's Tango With Alternative Uses and

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Tanger's Tango With Alternative Uses and

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Tanger's Tango With Alternative Uses and

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Tanger's Tango With Alternative Uses and

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Tanger's Tango With Alternative Uses and

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Tanger's Tango With Alternative Uses and

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Tanger's Tango With Alternative Uses and

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Tanger's Tango With Alternative Uses and

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Tanger's Tango With Alternative Uses and

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Tanger's Tango With Alternative Uses and

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Tanger's Tango With Alternative Uses and

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Tanger's Tango With Alternative Uses and

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Tanger's Tango With Alternative Uses and

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Tanger's Tango With Alternative Uses and

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Tanger's Tango With Alternative Uses and

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Tanger's Tango With Alternative Uses and

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Tanger's Tango With Alternative Uses and

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Tanger's Tango With Alternative Uses and

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Tanger's Tango With Alternative Uses and

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Tanger's Tango With Alternative Uses and

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Tanger's Tango With Alternative Uses and

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Tanger's Tango With Alternative Uses and

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad