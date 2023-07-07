Toteme to Open First European Flagship on London’s Mount Street

TOTEME TO LONDON: Swedish clothing brand Toteme is on a retail streak, and will be opening its first European flagship on Mount Street in London, according to industry sources.

The store will open at number 12, in a space formerly occupied by Balenciaga. The landlord is Grosvenor and neighbors on the street will include Scott’s, British jeweler Pragnell and Christian Louboutin.

The store spans roughly 3,000 square feet and Toteme is expected to open toward the end of the year. On Friday, Toteme confirmed that it plans to open a store on Mount Street, but provided no further details. Grosvenor declined to comment.

Toteme was founded in 2014 by Elin Kling and Karl Lindman and is based in Stockholm. It specializes in season-less dressing and offers women’s ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories at contemporary price points.

A year ago Toteme opened its first U.S. store at at 49 Mercer Street in SoHo, Manhattan.

The brand also has a freestanding store and a shop inside a department store in Stockholm; two stores in Shanghai, and one in Seoul. Bergdorf Goodman, Nordstrom, Selfridges, Harvey Nichols, Matches and Kirna Zabête are among its wholesale accounts.

There could be more units to come in the U.S. Last year, the company said the SoHo store was a first step, and that Los Angeles and San Francisco could be next.

Mount Street, like other high-end shopping streets in London, is coming back to life following the pandemic, with new openings and stores that are expanding.

As reported, Dr. Barbara Sturm has opened a boutique and spa at number 125 while Goyard is expanding its space on the street. As reported, Goyard will take over the former Celine store at 103 Mount Street in London for its new London flagship. The new retail space will span 7,100 square feet.

In March, Balmain moved to 94 Mount Street, with neighbors including Simone Rocha and Marni. The brand’s 1,077-square-foot store houses the women’s, men’s and accessories collections, and there is also a private suite for VIP appointments.